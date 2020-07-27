Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery'
There were some concerns ahead of Monday's planned Gatvol Cape Town planned shutdown as citizens worried about road closures into the city by protesters.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Mayco member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith about how the shutdown has played out
A replay of the last one, there is a lot of panic and very little delivery...so I think what we see is a total shutdown of the Cape Coloured Congress's political ambitions.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
Smith says the Cape Coloured Congress has now registered as a political party.
They are seeking relevance before the 2021 election. This morning they had four sites where they managed to congregate some people, they were really small.
So according to this GATVOL CAPETONIANS group the so called black South Africans must leave Cape Town. They're also protesting against ANC in a DA led province and Municipality.— king of Confesssions Keith (@KaConfessor) July 27, 2020
I'm utterly confused with what's happening in Cape Town pic.twitter.com/ZdP6gaOzE6
Smith confirms that SAPS has made a small number of arrests where public roadways were obstructed.
He emphasises that he wants the police to act consistently across the various protests and supports that peaceful protesters should not be on the receiving end of police violence, but where protesters are violent they should be arrested.
This protest this morning was ill-timed because we need every police resource to cope with the violent land invasions.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
He says there are three current projects underway to boost township economies - in Atlantis, and Khayelitsha.
Listen to the interview below:
