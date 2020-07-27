[LISTEN] Premier Alan Winde describes what it was like having Covid-19





Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has been recovering from Covid-19. As a diabetic, one of the more serious comorbidities that can make the virus worse, he had to take care of himself.

Though at times doctors did suggest he be hospitalised to manage the illness better, he says luckily he was able to recover at home looked after by his family, especially his wife Tracy.

He says hs family did test positive and they all went into quarantine but they were fortunately asymtomatic.

I am almost in good health, I say almost because I do still have a bit of a cough, but otherwise I am fine. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says being a type 2 diabetic his family were more worried than he was,

I'm fit and healthy. I may have a comorbidity but I thought, bring it on. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says he remembers thinking 'bring it on, let me get this over with', but admits people experience the virus differently.

Having had two previous episodes of precautionary quarantine he had thought this time it would be the same, but he developed symptoms and felt pretty ill.

It is like immediate pneumonia develops in your chest. I felt tight in my chest, I had headaches, my temperature went up and also the virus pushed my sugar levels up. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He admits that did feel worrying because no matter what you eat or do, the virus does have that impact on diabetics.

Winde says being premier did make him feel enormous responsibility which weighed on him being ill.

He says he has made it clear to his entire team that they always have a second, should anyone fall ill.

You have to have that person who has your back...and we put that in place. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde's second is Bonginkosi Madikizela and helped continue the work.

If you want to make sure you get things done you have to have a great team and that is one thing I do have...I cannot praise them enough for how they have stepped up. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

