Popular Cape Town musican charged with rape





A respected Cape Town Musician has been arrested for rape. This is after a 21-year-old Kuils River man accused the musician of rape and sexual assault.

The musician has yet to be named as he has not yet pleaded to the charge. It is alleged that the 48-year-old man sexually assaulted the Kuils River man between the ages of 14 and 20years-old.

Marvin Charles, Metro writer at Cape Argus, says that although the musician has appeared in court, he has not pleaded yet, which is why many media outlets have not named him yet.

Charles says the man who accused the musician is a music student and a well-known friend of his. The accused was also a member of the Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa (TUMSA). He is no longer part of the organisation, and Tumsa has released a statement condoning the actions of the musicians.

He was up until yesterday the Interim Deputy Chairperson of that trade union. He submitted his registration with immediate effect, without any reason. Marvin Charles, Metro writer at Cape Argus

Listen to the full audio below: