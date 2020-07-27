Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked
Fadiel Adams the organiser of Gatvol Cape Town talks to Lester Kiewit about how the day has gone.
RELATED: Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery'
He says the aim of the shutdown planned for Monday was to draw attention to what is happening in Hanhberg, on the Cape Flats, and other areas.
The success of today can be gauged by the amount of military and police attention we received.Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian movement
He questions an alleged military intelligence report released.
When military intelligence releases a report - I mean they leaked the report, it was accidental apparently - and in it, the report says we are planning on throwing petrol bombs and things when we stated from Day 1 that it would be a peaceful shutdown.Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian movement
Can I ask...since when does the military intelligence get involved in local government issues? It's unheard of man. But it is when coloured people say 'we've had enough.' I am disgusted that something like this was allowed to happen in this country.Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian movement
It is all about separation and segregation. The City of Cape Town, the last bastion of apartheid besides Oranje. What happens here is inhumane...they don't see us as people. They refuse to give us what is due to us, living space.Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian movement
Our people are congested and overcrowded and dying because of a lack of space.Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian movement
Adams says he is a member of the Cape Coloured Congress and the party will be contesting the 2021 elections.
Listen to the interview below:
