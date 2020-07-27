Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Some insurance relief in sight - but companies still want courts to order them to pay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:45
Food - New cookbook Temptations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prim Reddy
Niranj Pather
Today at 14:10
Unlawful lockdown arrests: What to do if a police officer assaults, threatens or unlawfully arrests you?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chis Smit
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes: Tony Hugget from SA band Gutter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tony Hugget
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
450,000 firearm owners lose protection from the SAPS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association
Today at 15:40
Mark Gevisser’s new book, The Pink Line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Gevisser - Author
Today at 15:50
COVID-19 and Employee Mental Health: The reality behind the rhetoric
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ina Rothmann - MD Afriforte
Today at 16:10
Trumps u-turn on masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas
Today at 16:20
Looking at the future of alcohol in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maurice Smithers
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire - Mini One.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Winnable cases relating to lockdown restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Claims Africa welcomes interim relief for tourism businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 17:46
“My Miriam Makeba Story” - a show by Simangele Mashazi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simangele Mashazi - Musician
Today at 18:08
Anglo America Platinum interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Today at 18:12
Santam to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:15
10 Good People can fix SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
Today at 19:08
Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saki Macozoma - Chairman at Business & Anc National Execut
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Popular Cape Town musican charged with rape A well known and respected Cape Town musician has been arrested for the rape of a teenage boy. 27 July 2020 1:30 PM
Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery' Cape Town Mayco member for security JP Smith says he believes this is the end of the Cape Coloured Congress's political ambitions. 27 July 2020 10:51 AM
Protest show that local government is failing the people, says policing expert There have been several protests across CT. Policing expert, Eldred De Klerk, says this goes beyond a police issue. 26 July 2020 1:43 PM
View all Local
CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was unca... 25 July 2020 1:20 PM
WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government will support public schools that want to continue teaching and learning in the... 25 July 2020 11:54 AM
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe. 24 July 2020 12:59 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease. 24 July 2020 12:58 PM
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union "We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke. 24 July 2020 9:46 AM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
View all Business
Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert An all-star lineup of musicians is set to perform at the “Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert” this coming Friday 26 July 2020 2:30 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked

27 July 2020 1:28 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Gatvol Capetonian Movement
Fadiel Adams

Fadiel Adams says alleged military reports that protesters intended throwing petrol bombs was misinformation of peaceful protest.

Fadiel Adams the organiser of Gatvol Cape Town talks to Lester Kiewit about how the day has gone.

RELATED: Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery'

He says the aim of the shutdown planned for Monday was to draw attention to what is happening in Hanhberg, on the Cape Flats, and other areas.

The success of today can be gauged by the amount of military and police attention we received.

Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian movement

He questions an alleged military intelligence report released.

When military intelligence releases a report - I mean they leaked the report, it was accidental apparently - and in it, the report says we are planning on throwing petrol bombs and things when we stated from Day 1 that it would be a peaceful shutdown.

Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian movement

Can I ask...since when does the military intelligence get involved in local government issues? It's unheard of man. But it is when coloured people say 'we've had enough.' I am disgusted that something like this was allowed to happen in this country.

Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian movement

It is all about separation and segregation. The City of Cape Town, the last bastion of apartheid besides Oranje. What happens here is inhumane...they don't see us as people. They refuse to give us what is due to us, living space.

Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian movement

Our people are congested and overcrowded and dying because of a lack of space.

Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian movement

Adams says he is a member of the Cape Coloured Congress and the party will be contesting the 2021 elections.

Listen to the interview below:


27 July 2020 1:28 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Gatvol Capetonian Movement
Fadiel Adams

More from Local

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Popular Cape Town musican charged with rape

27 July 2020 1:30 PM

A well known and respected Cape Town musician has been arrested for the rape of a teenage boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-cticc-covid-19-hospitaljpg

[LISTEN] Premier Alan Winde describes what it was like having Covid-19

27 July 2020 12:51 PM

He acknowledges as premier he felt a massive responsibility when he was off sick, but says he has a great team who helped step in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gatvol-cape-town-twitter-video-screengrabpng

Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery'

27 July 2020 10:51 AM

Cape Town Mayco member for security JP Smith says he believes this is the end of the Cape Coloured Congress's political ambitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200727citygif

Kraaifontein protesters fired live bullets at law enforcement, says Mayor Plato

27 July 2020 9:02 AM

The use of police force during peaceful hospitality protests on Friday was wrong says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200727citygif

Protest show that local government is failing the people, says policing expert

26 July 2020 1:43 PM

There have been several protests across CT. Policing expert, Eldred De Klerk, says this goes beyond a police issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison cell jail

Department of Justice commends community for helping capture escaped prisoners

26 July 2020 1:10 PM

Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice gives an update on the Malmesbury prison break.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man working on laptop.

Global Youth initiative connects youth to international job opportunities

26 July 2020 12:24 PM

Trusted Interns founder Jaryd Raizon explains how this initiative is helping to combat youth unemployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-child-cellphone-cyber-bullying-online-abuse-harassment-phone-app-123rf

It's time that Facebook is held accountable in court, says lawyer Emma Sadleir

25 July 2020 2:16 PM

Emma Sadleir is part of legal team that's taking Facebook Inc to court on Tuesday, in what has been described as a landmark case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200724-parly-protest-edjpg

CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest

25 July 2020 1:20 PM

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was uncalled for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial5

[UPDATE] Minister Lamola heads to Malmesbury prison after mass prison break

25 July 2020 12:36 PM

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will visit Malmesbury Prison on Saturday after a mass escape on Friday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

premier-alan-winde-cticc-covid-19-hospitaljpg

[LISTEN] Premier Alan Winde describes what it was like having Covid-19

27 July 2020 12:51 PM

He acknowledges as premier he felt a massive responsibility when he was off sick, but says he has a great team who helped step in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gatvol-cape-town-twitter-video-screengrabpng

Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery'

27 July 2020 10:51 AM

Cape Town Mayco member for security JP Smith says he believes this is the end of the Cape Coloured Congress's political ambitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money

27 July 2020 10:17 AM

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key to getting to the bottom of the corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200727citygif

Kraaifontein protesters fired live bullets at law enforcement, says Mayor Plato

27 July 2020 9:02 AM

The use of police force during peaceful hospitality protests on Friday was wrong says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200724-parly-protest-edjpg

CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest

25 July 2020 1:20 PM

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was uncalled for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200324-winde-edjpg

WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court

25 July 2020 11:54 AM

Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government will support public schools that want to continue teaching and learning in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young school girl drawing writing at table 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close

24 July 2020 12:59 PM

All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police shoot water cannon at protesting restaurant workers

[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers

24 July 2020 12:58 PM

It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20180407- Thohoyandou Water2

Municipalities owe water board R10 billion says dept

24 July 2020 11:13 AM

Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Dept DG Mbulelo Tshangana outlines the level of outstanding debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union

24 July 2020 9:46 AM

"We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked

Local Politics

[LISTEN] Premier Alan Winde describes what it was like having Covid-19

Local Politics

Kraaifontein protesters fired live bullets at law enforcement, says Mayor Plato

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza eyes political comeback, aligns with NNM

27 July 2020 1:19 PM

LIVE BLOG: Patricia de Lille briefs media on gazetted strategic integrated infrastructure projects

27 July 2020 12:48 PM

DA to ask Ramaphosa to include Gauteng PPE tenders in SIU probe

27 July 2020 12:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA