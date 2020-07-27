KZN's rape-sympathetic magistrate suspended





KwaZulu-Natal acting regional magistrate Kholeka Bodlani has been provisionally suspended pending an investigation into her fitness to hold office. This comes after several accusations that she has gone easy on rapists.

Some of her judgements include giving a man who raped a six-year-old girl a suspended sentence and said that the victim did not show signs of trauma. In another case, she let a man accused of raping a teenaged girl free, stating that the man must be gay because he carried a bad and styled his hair.

Jeanne Bodenstein, Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis says that there have been many cases that have brought up questions around Bodlani's judgement. She adds that this case raises questions on how these magistrates are trained and selected.

High court judges found this magistrate's application of the law, giving of sentences really illogical, incoherent and not suitable to provide over judgment. Jeanne Bodenstein, Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis

I think this tells us something about the training for judicial offices, specifically those who preside in sexual offences court. Jeanne Bodenstein, Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis

It also tells us how people are selected for such positions. It really has to people who are fit and proper, people who are properly trained and people with the correct level of sensitisation to gender and such issues. Jeanne Bodenstein, Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis

Bodenstein says that Bodlani's views are reflected in many South Africans and this negatively affects the fight against gender-based violence.

Judicial offices like magistrates are supposed to be the tone setters and they are supposed to dispense justice, they are supposed to be people who make sure that fair trials happen, make sure that the sentences are imposed. So when judicial offices act in a way that is shocking as this, it is really concerning. Jeanne Bodenstein, Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis

Bodenstein says that Bodlani's absurd judgements have led to action, and the justice system has corrected itself.

Luckily [Bodlani's] judgements were so bad, that it was referred for review by the high court on more than one occasion. And the high court set aside many of those judgments or referred them to other magistrates to impose sentences. Jeanne Bodenstein, Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis

