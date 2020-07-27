Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser'





The settlement was established some two weeks ago near Mfuleni in Khayelitsha on the N2 highway on vacant land in that area.

Residents in Covid-19 have reportedly further divided the new area into two sections dubbed 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser'.

Thabiso Ngwevu, leader of the movement in Covid-19 Informal settlement talks to Lester Kiewit about why they chose these names in this very difficult time.

We are there because of the pandemic. We are no longer working. We can no longer afford rent. We find ourselves homeless under these circumstances and why you find we have occupied that land and called it Covid-19. It is for this exact reason that we have called it Covid-19. Thabiso Ngwevu, Community leader - Covid-19 informal settlement

The City of Cape Town has not made housing provision he says

So how does Ngwevu respond to the criticisms by the local, provincial, and national government about land invasions, asks Lester?

I totally cannot agree with such views. This particular land that we have occupied...We know for a fact that this land was planned for upgrading for residents of Khayelitsha and Mfuleni. Thabiso Ngwevu, Community leader - Covid-19 informal settlement

That land has been unoccupied for 20 years, nothing has been happening on that land. Now that we have occupied that land we are called land invaders. Thabiso Ngwevu, Community leader - Covid-19 informal settlement

He says they want to sit down with the City of Cape Town and make provisions for them to be on this land.

We must engage with the City and Cape Nature and find an amicable solution. Thabiso Ngwevu, Community leader - Covid-19 informal settlement

Listen to the interview below:

Lecturer in Social Anthropology at University of Cape Town Dr Divine Fuh chats to Lester about the naming conventions of informal settlements and major historical events both positive and negative ones.

Fuhr says these names are a way of archiving.

Archiving moments, archiving suffering, and in this case archiving social abandonment. and to put it up as a mirror to us to reflect on our complicity. Dr Divine Fuh, Social Anthropology lecturer - UCT

Listen to Dr Fuh below: