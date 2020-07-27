Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Insurance companies offer business assistance while courts review policies Consumer watchdog Wendy Knowler explains how insurance companies are finally proving relief to businesses affected by Covid-19. 27 July 2020 5:22 PM
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser' A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2. 27 July 2020 2:54 PM
KZN's rape-sympathetic magistrate suspended Jeanne Bodenstein, Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis, says this shows that the justice system has corrected itself. 27 July 2020 2:27 PM
View all Local
Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery' Cape Town Mayco member for security JP Smith says he believes this is the end of the Cape Coloured Congress's political ambitions. 27 July 2020 10:51 AM
SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key to getting to the bottom of the corruption. 27 July 2020 10:17 AM
Kraaifontein protesters fired live bullets at law enforcement, says Mayor Plato The use of police force during peaceful hospitality protests on Friday was wrong says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. 27 July 2020 9:02 AM
View all Politics
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats. 27 July 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert An all-star lineup of musicians is set to perform at the “Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert” this coming Friday 26 July 2020 2:30 PM
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities. 24 July 2020 3:39 PM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet

27 July 2020 7:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Amplats
The Money Show
Platinum
Bruce Whitfield
Platinum Group Metals
investing
investments
stock picks
company results
Natascha Viljoen
Anglo America Platinum
Anglo American Platinum results
Amplats results
pgm
pgms

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

Anglo America Platinum (Amplats) on Monday reported a 7% drop in profits for the six months to 30 June 2020.

Headline earnings per share dropped to R26.27 per share (from R28.15).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) went up to R13.1 billion.

Production in platinum group metals (PGM) fell 25% year-on-year while refined PGM production is down 49%.

The company’s balance sheet stands at R11.3 billion.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

I feel proud of the way we’re responding to Covid…

Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum

We see a marginal build-up in platinum [supply] …

Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum

We’ve seen coin and bar demand at highest levels…

Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum

... strong support from electric vehicles… and the hydrogen economy…

Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum

We are experiencing technical problems with audio. Listen to the interview below - as soon as we've sorted out the gremlins.


27 July 2020 7:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Amplats
The Money Show
Platinum
Bruce Whitfield
Platinum Group Metals
investing
investments
stock picks
company results
Natascha Viljoen
Anglo America Platinum
Anglo American Platinum results
Amplats results
pgm
pgms

More from MyMoney Online

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.5% - an all-time low

23 July 2020 3:39 PM

As widely expected, Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced a repo rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates rate cut Sarb MPC 123rf 123rfbusiness

Expect another cut in interest rates – already at record-lows – later today

23 July 2020 1:13 PM

"Consumers who are in debt have received a huge bonanza," says Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side'

22 July 2020 3:17 PM

"This case shows rogue officials at Sars that the courts protect taxpayers," says tax attorney Jean-Louis Nel (Tax Consulting SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis just ahead dark clouds thunderstorm 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'

21 July 2020 9:31 AM

South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man working from home zoom meeting boxer shorts underpants 123rf 123rfbusiness

Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

20 July 2020 7:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

16 July 2020 3:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

15 July 2020 3:38 PM

The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold bars 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard

14 July 2020 7:28 PM

Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Popular Cape Town musican charged with rape

Local

Firearm owners with expired licences stripped of legal protection

Local

EWN Highlights

Global virus deaths near 650,000 as new surges prompt fresh curbs

27 July 2020 9:07 PM

Nhleko denies special group he appointed interfered with Ipid’s work

27 July 2020 8:45 PM

Zanu-PF labels US ambassador a ‘thug who trains insurgents’

27 July 2020 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA