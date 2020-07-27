Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
Anglo America Platinum (Amplats) on Monday reported a 7% drop in profits for the six months to 30 June 2020.
Headline earnings per share dropped to R26.27 per share (from R28.15).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) went up to R13.1 billion.
Production in platinum group metals (PGM) fell 25% year-on-year while refined PGM production is down 49%.
The company’s balance sheet stands at R11.3 billion.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.
I feel proud of the way we’re responding to Covid…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum
We see a marginal build-up in platinum [supply] …Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum
We’ve seen coin and bar demand at highest levels…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum
... strong support from electric vehicles… and the hydrogen economy…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum
We are experiencing technical problems with audio. Listen to the interview below - as soon as we've sorted out the gremlins.
