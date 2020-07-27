Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

Lizé Lambrechts

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Santam on Monday pledged to pay out up to R1 billion to some of its “business interruption” clients.

Picture: 123rf

It previously rejected these claims, arguing that the lockdown – not the pandemic – is responsible for the loss of business and that it, therefore, needn’t pay.

Related articles:

Santam’s about-turn comes after it and other insurers reached an agreement with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) to provide interim relief to policyholders with the appropriate “contagious disease extension” in their business interruption cover.

The insurer will make a once-off payment to small and medium-sized policyholders while awaiting the outcome of the legal process.

The court will decide the case in September.

Santam is South Africa’s largest short-term insurance company.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lizé Lambrechts, CEO at Santam.

We’ve had no instruction that says we must be the claims… What we’re offering is relief. We can see that they’re suffering and we’re reaching deep into our pockets…

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

We will not claw back the money should [should the court case go in Santam’s favour] …

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

We are experiencing technical problems with audio. Listen to the interview below - as soon as we've sorted out the gremlins.


