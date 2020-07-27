South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
Airbnb is hoping (praying?) domestic travel can save it.
The formerly booming accommodation platform - in association with Tourism KwaZulu-Natal and Wesgro – is promoting local travel, as lockdown regulations start to loosen.
South Africa is second in the world in terms of the popularity of travelling domestically, according to Airbnb.
About eight out of 10 bookings on Airbnb in January and February 2020 were made by South Africans (up from fewer than 40% of bookings in 2015).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.
Our hosts can open as safely as any other forms of tourism accommodation...Velma Corcoran, Country Manager - Airbnb South Africa
When tourism opens up, we want to ensure our hosts can do so along with other accommodation types. They have an important role to play in tourism’s recovery.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager - Airbnb South Africa
The recovery is going to be based on domestic tourism… We’re starting to see small, green shoots…Velma Corcoran, Country Manager - Airbnb South Africa
Our hosts are confused with the decision to open hotels ahead of private accommodation…Velma Corcoran, Country Manager - Airbnb South Africa
It’s a lifeline for many ordinary South Africans who use this income to make ends meet.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager - Airbnb South Africa
