'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a great business mind to review a trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed food journalist Chase Purdy about his new book, “Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food”.
Trending business book reviews:
-
-
Foreigners rule informal trading (outcompeting even Shoprite). Consumers win!
-
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
The description on Amazon:
“Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food” by Chase Purdy is the riveting story of the entrepreneurs and renegades fighting to bring lab-grown meat to the world.
The trillion-dollar meat industry is one of our greatest environmental hazards; it pollutes more than all the world's fossil-fuel-powered cars.
Global animal agriculture is responsible for deforestation, soil erosion, and more emissions than air travel, paper mills, and coal mining combined.
It also, of course, depends on the slaughter of more than 60 billion animals per year, a number that is only increasing as the global appetite for meat swells.
But a band of doctors, scientists, activists, and entrepreneurs have been racing to end animal agriculture as we know it, hoping to fulfil a dream of creating meat without ever having to kill an animal.
In the laboratories of Silicon Valley companies, Dutch universities, and Israeli startups, visionaries are growing burgers and steaks from microscopic animal cells and inventing systems to do so at scale - allowing us to feed the world without slaughter and environmental devastation.
Drawing from exclusive and unprecedented access to the main players, from polarizing activist-turned-tech CEO Josh Tetrick to lobbyists and regulators on both sides of the issue, “Billion Dollar Burger” follows the people fighting to upend our food system as they butt up against the entrenched interests fighting viciously to stop them.
The stakes are monumentally high: cell-cultured meat is the best hope for sustainable food production, a key to fighting climate change, a gold mine for the companies that make it happen, and an existential threat for the farmers and meatpackers that make our meat today.
Are we ready?
We are experiencing technical problems with audio. Listen to the interview below - as soon as we've sorted out the gremlins.
More from Business Books
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.Read More
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty
Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".Read More
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down
A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.Read More
Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed
This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.Read More
‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’
You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality.Read More
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea
From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born.Read More
Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell
Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.Read More
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".Read More
'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'
“I spent a year travelling 100 000 km [crisscrossing SA researching farmers]. It changed my perspective,” says author Ivor Price.Read More