Insurance companies offer business assistance while courts review policies





Insurance companies are finally offering some buffer assistance to businesses in need. This follows the outrage of companies who had been paying faithfully for business interruption insurance and were not being paid out during lockdown.

This is because, for the most part, their policies specifically offered cover in the event that a contagious disease forced a protracted closure of their business. But when it came time to claim, the insurance companies argued that it wasn’t Covid-19 forcing businesses to shut, but rather government regulations, a factor not covered by their policy. Now it seems like there is some movement in the insurance industry to offer interim relief.

Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the credential authority spoke to the insurance industry expressing their concerns over the matter. Consumer watchdog Wendy Knowler says that Hollard was the first to offer this relief and now Santam is following suit. According to Knowler, Santam is offering up to R1 billion relief, equating to 70 % of two-month value for their policyholders.

She add that insurance companies maintained that the policy was meant for business interruption like a deep cleaning of a premise, rather than months of closure forced by government regulations.

They have been saying, up to now that this was never cover for a pandemic. If a business has a particular case, in their hotel or in their area that caused them to shut while they sanitize and they lost that business or had to refund someone who already booked, that what it was for. Wendy Knowler, Consumer watchdog

Now the insurance companies have changed their tune in an effort to be more helpful to business in need. According to Knowler, some insurance companies have stated that they were naive when it came to estimating how long lockdown would last and affect their policyholders.

Knowler says that insurance policies will be tested in court, but she is concerned that businesses won't last while these decisions are being reviewed. One of the dates mentioned for the review is 1 September 2020

As we all know and we have seen most graphically, these places wont be able to hang on that long Wendy Knowler, Consumer watchdog

This interim relief could be difference between them keeping their doors open or not. Wendy Knowler, Consumer watchdog

Businesses that qualify for this interim relief do have to have the contagious diseases clause in their policy. If they do not, they will not be able to access the relief funds. She adds that if companies receive relief funds and the courts decide that insurance companies must pay out in full, they will get that amount minus the additional funds they received.

This is totally separate from the claims process. If the courts come down on the side of the insurers and say of course the policy wording covers this event, then companies won't get paid out twice. Wendy Knowler, Consumer watchdog

Listen to the full audio below: