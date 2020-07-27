Lockdown arrests: What to do if a police assaults, threatens or arrests you?





Lockdown regulations change so often that it is difficult to keep track. These regulations have led to more ways for people to get arrested if they violate them. There have been reports of confrontational interactions between civilians and police officers and unlawful arrests have reached record highs during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The National Police Commissioner issues a directive to police officers, addressing the “use of force and torture” and issuing guidelines on the implementation and enforcement of directives and regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys says what's particularly disturbing is the aspect of the numbers of arrests for non-violations. Smit says that there may still be recourse for those that have been unlawfully arrested and who have paid Admission of Guilt fines under duress, but adds that it will very much be dependent on the circumstances. He adds that there have been more than 5200 covid-related arrests since lockdown began in March.

It is worrying when the national police commissioner has to release a directive in regard to the use of force and torture to a member of the police. Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

It is difficult for members of the public and even members of the police to stay on top of the regulations. But they are saying ignorance of the law is no excuse. so there have been, especially in the beginning of lockdown, some confusion. Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

If you are confronted by a police officer, Smit says that your options depend on the situation. He says it is in your best interest to try and reason with the police officer.

If the police officer has decided to arrest you, there is not much you can do, even if you think you have not committed an offence. So resisting that arrest would not be the best advice. Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

If there is an option of a fine, and the alternative is being detained. I think paying the fine would be the first option, and then later seeking legal advice to find out if that was, in fact, the case or not. Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

Smit says that if you are confronted by police it is important to try and stay calm to avoid being manhandled or assaulted. If you are hurt, you can try and get compensation later.

If you can remain as calm as possible and try to remember details of the incident, for example, the police officer that is arresting you, their names and number if possible. Also, record details of any witnesses there might be in the vicinity. Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

Try and take photographs of the scene. If you are injured, take photographs and then seek medical advice as soon as possible Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

