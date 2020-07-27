Lockdown arrests: What to do if a police assaults, threatens or arrests you?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Insurance companies offer business assistance while courts review policies Consumer watchdog Wendy Knowler explains how insurance companies are finally proving relief to businesses affected by Covid-19. 27 July 2020 5:22 PM
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser' A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2. 27 July 2020 2:54 PM
KZN's rape-sympathetic magistrate suspended Jeanne Bodenstein, Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis, says this shows that the justice system has corrected itself. 27 July 2020 2:27 PM
View all Local
Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery' Cape Town Mayco member for security JP Smith says he believes this is the end of the Cape Coloured Congress's political ambitions. 27 July 2020 10:51 AM
SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key to getting to the bottom of the corruption. 27 July 2020 10:17 AM
Kraaifontein protesters fired live bullets at law enforcement, says Mayor Plato The use of police force during peaceful hospitality protests on Friday was wrong says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. 27 July 2020 9:02 AM
View all Politics
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats. 27 July 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert An all-star lineup of musicians is set to perform at the “Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert” this coming Friday 26 July 2020 2:30 PM
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities. 24 July 2020 3:39 PM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Lockdown arrests: What to do if a police assaults, threatens or arrests you?

27 July 2020 6:01 PM
by CapeTalk
Tags:
Police
Arrests
lockdown abuses

Chris Smit, Director of DSC Attorneys, explains your rights around arrests for violating lockdown regulations.

Lockdown regulations change so often that it is difficult to keep track. These regulations have led to more ways for people to get arrested if they violate them. There have been reports of confrontational interactions between civilians and police officers and unlawful arrests have reached record highs during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The National Police Commissioner issues a directive to police officers, addressing the “use of force and torture” and issuing guidelines on the implementation and enforcement of directives and regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys says what's particularly disturbing is the aspect of the numbers of arrests for non-violations. Smit says that there may still be recourse for those that have been unlawfully arrested and who have paid Admission of Guilt fines under duress, but adds that it will very much be dependent on the circumstances. He adds that there have been more than 5200 covid-related arrests since lockdown began in March.

It is worrying when the national police commissioner has to release a directive in regard to the use of force and torture to a member of the police.

Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

It is difficult for members of the public and even members of the police to stay on top of the regulations. But they are saying ignorance of the law is no excuse. so there have been, especially in the beginning of lockdown, some confusion.

Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

If you are confronted by a police officer, Smit says that your options depend on the situation. He says it is in your best interest to try and reason with the police officer.

If the police officer has decided to arrest you, there is not much you can do, even if you think you have not committed an offence. So resisting that arrest would not be the best advice.

Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

If there is an option of a fine, and the alternative is being detained. I think paying the fine would be the first option, and then later seeking legal advice to find out if that was, in fact, the case or not.

Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

Smit says that if you are confronted by police it is important to try and stay calm to avoid being manhandled or assaulted. If you are hurt, you can try and get compensation later.

If you can remain as calm as possible and try to remember details of the incident, for example, the police officer that is arresting you, their names and number if possible. Also, record details of any witnesses there might be in the vicinity.

Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

Try and take photographs of the scene. If you are injured, take photographs and then seek medical advice as soon as possible

Chris Smit, Director at DSC Attorneys

Listen to the full audio below:


27 July 2020 6:01 PM
by CapeTalk
Tags:
Police
Arrests
lockdown abuses











