Firearm owners with expired licences stripped of legal protection
Firearm owners have been stripped of their protections prevented the police from coming after them if their gun licences have expired. This is after the Supreme Court of Appeal knocked a 2018 interim interdict granted by the high court in Pretoria on the matter.
Martin Hood, Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association says the police decided to take the 2018 interim interdict to court, where they decided that it prevents the police from doing what they need to do in terms of the firearms control act.
That interim interdict allowed people to keep firearms with expired licences, pending finalisation of another court case which is now not going to happen. And it has been dismissed.Martin Hood, Legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association
The effect of the decision is in theory, it allows the police now to go and recover firearms on expired licences and to prosecute those in possession of firearms on expired licences.Martin Hood, Legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association
According to Hood, all is not lost as politicians are sensitive to the issue. He says that it is quite probable that the government may grant amnesty on this to address this problem.
If you are one of the gun owners with an expired licence, Hood advised to wait and see if the amnesty is granted and if it is, to use it.
Listen to the full audio below:
