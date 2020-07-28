Fast lockdown internet speeds about to come to a grinding halt
A number of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) generously increased, and even doubled, internet fibre speeds during lockdown at no extra charge to enable the many people working from home to do what they needed to do with more speed and efficiency.
Well, unfortunately, that's not going to last much longer. Internet providers will be halving the internet speeds that they upgraded for free at the beginning of lockdown. How will slower internet speeds affect you?
Refilwe chats to tech journalist Brendon Petersen.
The initiative was never designed to last as long as it is. They obviously never anticipated that lockdown would still be in effect to varying degrees today and still will be for the foreseeable future.Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
This has cost ISPs money.
They did not charge extra for doubling these speeds.Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
With so many many people now working from home, he says even though the ISPs increased fibre speeds, the sheer volume of users has still slowed things down.
As much as your internet speed has increased or doubled, it still seems fairly slow, because literally you can stick your head out the window and see everyone else is working from home and they are probably on the same service provider - clogging up the same pipe essentially.Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
He says the ISPs clearly had good intentions but he is not convinced it worked out as well as everyone had hoped.
The bump up from for example, a 20 MB line to 40MB probably was not as noticeable as one might have expected as there was such an overload of users.
So you are going to go back to what you were on before, but so will everyone else, so it's not going to be so great either.Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
But it is not all bad news. He says there are some service providers who are offering a slightly faster line at no extra charge, he says.
Won't this improve now that many people have returned to work? Not necessarily.
While it is true that many people have returned to work, those who are still working from home are usually those with jobs that rely on heavy internet usage, he explains.
So the bulk of people who were using the internet are still at home.Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
The speeds often slow down during peak hours and this will continue until ISPs learn how to manage high demand at certain times, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Are your child’s vaccinations up to date?
Aubrey Masango looks at how vaccines work and why they are important, plus an updated vaccination schedule for children.Read More
Yebo Fresh: the township delivery service booming during the Covid-19 lockdown
Yebo Fresh is the brainchild of Jessica Boonsta and began operating two years ago, now it serves 9 townships in the Western Cape.Read More
Toxic smoke continues to shroud Pietermaritzburg as landfill dump burns
Environmental research says blame can be firmly laid on municipal mismanagement of the Msunduzi landfill site.Read More
Free mental health helpline launched for university students
A dedicated helpline has been set up to help students who are struggling to cope with the challenges bought on by Covid-19.Read More
SANParks says mass culling helps manage ecosystems at national parks
South African National Parks (SANParks) has issued a tender to have hundreds of animals culled across several national parks in the country.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Books dedicated to telling true history of SA to be serialized
Extracts from a series of historical books telling the tales that shaped the country are being published online...Read More
'No one has been scammed or conned' - businessman denies duping cleaning agency
The owner of domestic agency Marvelous Maids says a group of businessmen who contracted her company for a cleaning job have still not paid for the services rendered.Read More
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law
Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not.Read More
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property
The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.Read More