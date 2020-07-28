Fast lockdown internet speeds about to come to a grinding halt





A number of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) generously increased, and even doubled, internet fibre speeds during lockdown at no extra charge to enable the many people working from home to do what they needed to do with more speed and efficiency.

Well, unfortunately, that's not going to last much longer. Internet providers will be halving the internet speeds that they upgraded for free at the beginning of lockdown. How will slower internet speeds affect you?

Refilwe chats to tech journalist Brendon Petersen.

The initiative was never designed to last as long as it is. They obviously never anticipated that lockdown would still be in effect to varying degrees today and still will be for the foreseeable future. Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist

This has cost ISPs money.

They did not charge extra for doubling these speeds. Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist

With so many many people now working from home, he says even though the ISPs increased fibre speeds, the sheer volume of users has still slowed things down.

As much as your internet speed has increased or doubled, it still seems fairly slow, because literally you can stick your head out the window and see everyone else is working from home and they are probably on the same service provider - clogging up the same pipe essentially. Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist

He says the ISPs clearly had good intentions but he is not convinced it worked out as well as everyone had hoped.

The bump up from for example, a 20 MB line to 40MB probably was not as noticeable as one might have expected as there was such an overload of users.

So you are going to go back to what you were on before, but so will everyone else, so it's not going to be so great either. Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist

But it is not all bad news. He says there are some service providers who are offering a slightly faster line at no extra charge, he says.

Won't this improve now that many people have returned to work? Not necessarily.

While it is true that many people have returned to work, those who are still working from home are usually those with jobs that rely on heavy internet usage, he explains.

So the bulk of people who were using the internet are still at home. Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist

The speeds often slow down during peak hours and this will continue until ISPs learn how to manage high demand at certain times, he says.

Listen to the interview below: