Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA

Today at 15:40
Nehawu announces massive protest in the health sector.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Xaba - Spokesperson for Nehawu
Today at 15:50
Networks are permitted to build 5G towers on your property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:10
What is the ideal length of isolation or quarantine for Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Third phase of free training draws educators to focus in teaching remotely
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamon Lorton - Work Integrated Learning Manager at MANCOSA’s School of Education
Today at 16:55
Why has Garmin been offline for the last few days?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
IMF grants South Africa with generous virus loan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 17:14
We bid farewell to Kenny Africa after a 46-year career in the traffic service
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 17:20
Why do South Africans continue to ignore Covid-19 regulations?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Rossouw - Professor And Ceo at Ethics Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Blackheath resident grows from begging for food to creating community feeding scheme.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason de Vries
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Latest Local
Are your child’s vaccinations up to date? Aubrey Masango looks at how vaccines work and why they are important, plus an updated vaccination schedule for children. 28 July 2020 3:29 PM
Yebo Fresh: the township delivery service booming during the Covid-19 lockdown Yebo Fresh is the brainchild of Jessica Boonsta and began operating two years ago, now it serves 9 townships in the Western Cape. 28 July 2020 2:22 PM
Toxic smoke continues to shroud Pietermaritzburg as landfill dump burns Environmental research says blame can be firmly laid on municipal mismanagement of the Msunduzi landfill site. 28 July 2020 1:37 PM
View all Local
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to... 28 July 2020 2:53 PM
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council "Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu. 28 July 2020 12:58 PM
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not. 28 July 2020 10:05 AM
View all Politics
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19. 28 July 2020 2:11 PM
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose. 28 July 2020 11:28 AM
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis. 28 July 2020 9:27 AM
View all Business
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council "Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu. 28 July 2020 12:58 PM
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose. 28 July 2020 11:28 AM
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis. 28 July 2020 9:27 AM
View all Opinion
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA

28 July 2020 8:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Economy
South Africa
IMF
Lockdown
COVID-19
imf loan

Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.

South Africa stands on the edge of an abyss, pushed there by the effects of an economically brutal Covid-19 lockdown.

And President Cyril Ramaphosa has made it clear the country does not have the resources to move back from the brink - which is why it is relying on this R70billion IMF loan, reportedly the largest such loan made.

Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist at IQ Business, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the country's promised R70billion IMF loan, and other measures the government hopes, will save the country's economy exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown.

The IMF has got what they call rapid credit facility designed for low and middle-income countries, who have faced some kind of shock into their economic system.

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business

He explains that kind of economic 'shock' results in a balance of payments issue where the country is unable to finance itself.

It often also results in a widening of inequality and poverty and the dampening of growth.

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business

It is viewed as an outright disbursement directly aimed at creating a number of financial response buffers to these organisations, he says.

$4.7 billion or R70 billion seems a lot, suggests Refilwe. But Skejana says the expected revenue shortfall from the budget was pegged at around R300 billion

In addition, there is money come in from both the African Development Bank and the New Development Bank as well, totalling around R75 billion.

In the context of where our financial positioning is as an economy, it certainly points to the fact that we are materially constrained from a fiscal point and these are financial assistance solutions that we certainly can do with as an economy.

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business

He says statements from National Treasury indicate the money will be targeted at poverty eradication.

So it is probably going to go towards partially offsetting some of the grants that are coming in, but also to the health response and probably some portion of it towards trying to boost some economic recovery.

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business

Listen to the interview below:


28 July 2020 8:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Economy
South Africa
IMF
Lockdown
COVID-19
imf loan

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

absa-logo-newpng

Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response

28 July 2020 2:11 PM

The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

28 July 2020 12:58 PM

"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.

Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Read More arrow_forward

11042019-lwandle-protestsjpg

Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser'

27 July 2020 2:54 PM

A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2.

Read More arrow_forward

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money

27 July 2020 10:17 AM

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key to getting to the bottom of the corruption.

Read More arrow_forward

Young school girl drawing writing at table 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close

24 July 2020 12:59 PM

All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe.

Read More arrow_forward

Police shoot water cannon at protesting restaurant workers

[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers

24 July 2020 12:58 PM

It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease.

Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union

24 July 2020 9:46 AM

"We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke.

Read More arrow_forward

Budmarsh Country Lodge, Magaliesburg

UIF has let down workers at this beautiful Magaliesburg lodge, says owner

24 July 2020 7:17 AM

Ken Fargher created Budmarsh Country Lodge in Magaliesburg many years ago to provide local people in the area with employment.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

Business Opinion Local Politics

Fast lockdown internet speeds about to come to a grinding halt

Local

'No one has been scammed or conned' - businessman denies duping cleaning agency

Local

Nathi Nhleko denies telling Berning Ntlemeza about Anwa Dramat’s suspension

28 July 2020 3:12 PM

NC family farm attack: Daughter’s body found, parents still missing

28 July 2020 2:24 PM

Parliament calls Mboweni, others to explain PPE purchases amid corruption claims

28 July 2020 1:53 PM

