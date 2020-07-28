'No one has been scammed or conned' - businessman denies duping cleaning agency
Kate Shuttleworth, the founder of Marvelous Maids, says her company is still waiting for payment from a group of businessmen posing as "hotshot entrepreneurs".
Shuttleworth says she was asked to provide cleaning staff on short notice for a major cleaning job at a local university earlier this month.
The company that holds the cleaning tender, StanKor Solutions, asked Marvelous Maids to arrange a team of cleaning staff in less than 24 hours.
She says Marvelous Maids has still not been paid for the services rendered, after spending money on securing staff and procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) at short notice.
These gentlemen came in, hotshot entrepreneurs. They work for all the universities and major insurance companies... If they are this good and this big, why are we the ones that have got to go out tat risk... with cleaning equipment, PPE and our staff?Kate Shuttleworth, Founder - Marvelous Maids
We said that we didn't have PPE, that we had a limited amount. We were told that they would bring the PPE. They did.Kate Shuttleworth, Founder - Marvelous Maids
Were also told that we were having a job on Sunday and on Monday, so we had people on standby... we weren't even given the courtesy of being told there was nothing on Sunday or Monday.Kate Shuttleworth, Founder - Marvelous Maids
In preparation for this [work] we had staff members going around Cape Town buying PPE, the full suits, cleaning materials etc.Kate Shuttleworth, Founder - Marvelous Maids
We still haven't been paid for that Saturday [that we were contracted tp work.].Kate Shuttleworth, Founder - Marvelous Maids
StanKor Solutions' Abdul Ishmail says his company can only pay Marvelous Maids once they have been paid by the institution.
Ishmail denies any foul play or wrongdoing.
Yes, we appointed a company to help us clean. We do various universities... We also need to wait for payment, in order to pay our creditors and up until date, we haven't been paid yet.Abdul Ishmail, Coordinator - StanKor Solutions
Nobody has scammed or conned anybody, it's that we haven't been paid on time. We've made promises to our creditors.Abdul Ishmail, Coordinator - StanKor Solutions
Listen to the story on Today with Kieno Kammies:
