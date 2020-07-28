Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Nehawu announces massive protest in the health sector.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Xaba - Spokesperson for Nehawu
Today at 15:50
Networks are permitted to build 5G towers on your property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:10
What is the ideal length of isolation or quarantine for Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Third phase of free training draws educators to focus in teaching remotely
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamon Lorton - Work Integrated Learning Manager at MANCOSA’s School of Education
Today at 16:55
Why has Garmin been offline for the last few days?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
IMF grants South Africa with generous virus loan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 17:14
We bid farewell to Kenny Africa after a 46-year career in the traffic service
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 17:20
Why do South Africans continue to ignore Covid-19 regulations?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Rossouw - Professor And Ceo at Ethics Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Blackheath resident grows from begging for food to creating community feeding scheme.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason de Vries
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are your child’s vaccinations up to date? Aubrey Masango looks at how vaccines work and why they are important, plus an updated vaccination schedule for children. 28 July 2020 3:29 PM
Yebo Fresh: the township delivery service booming during the Covid-19 lockdown Yebo Fresh is the brainchild of Jessica Boonsta and began operating two years ago, now it serves 9 townships in the Western Cape. 28 July 2020 2:22 PM
Toxic smoke continues to shroud Pietermaritzburg as landfill dump burns Environmental research says blame can be firmly laid on municipal mismanagement of the Msunduzi landfill site. 28 July 2020 1:37 PM
View all Local
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to... 28 July 2020 2:53 PM
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council "Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu. 28 July 2020 12:58 PM
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not. 28 July 2020 10:05 AM
View all Politics
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19. 28 July 2020 2:11 PM
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose. 28 July 2020 11:28 AM
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis. 28 July 2020 9:27 AM
View all Business
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council "Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu. 28 July 2020 12:58 PM
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose. 28 July 2020 11:28 AM
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis. 28 July 2020 9:27 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare

28 July 2020 11:28 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Allan Gray
Steinhoff
Christo Wiese
Refilwe Moloto
Financial Mail
Coronation
markus jooste
accounting fraud
Rob Rose
corporate fraud
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Enron

Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.

Steinhoff – once a behemoth – is a mere shadow of its former self.

It’s been three years since the largest accounting fraud in South African history made headlines around the world.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste in Parliament on 5 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

The fraud wiped more than R250 billion from the JSE, hammering the pensions of millions of South Africans.

To give you an idea of the scale; the value of the fraud at Enron – the world’s largest-ever corporate scandal – was about R650 billion.

About 90 lawsuits worth R135 billion later, the company is attempting to pay R17 billion to make the nightmare end.

Former Steinhoff Chairperson and largest shareholder Christo Wiese, who lost billions (erasing more than half his wealth), says the settlement is a step in the right direction.

Read: It came like a bolt out of the blue! – Christo Wiese (on the Steinhof crisis)

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose.

Rose is the author of “Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud”.

Read: Markus Jooste will absolutely hate this book by FM Editor Rob Rose

Steinhoff, of course, has no money left… They’re proposing a settlement of about R17 billion… It would help them get past a major hurdle to stay alive…

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

The other solution is to liquidate the company…

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Wiese sued them for R59 billion… if anyone could’ve detected this, you’d imagine it was the Chair… For him, it’s better than zero…

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

I find it staggering that Steinhoff hasn’t released its forensic report, paid for with shareholders’ money, and the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door… He was in Hermanus at some stage, and there’s talk of him being in Stellenbosch at the moment.

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

German investigators are waiting to see what happens with our local authorities… a little bit naïve of them…

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

If you don’t sort out Steinhoff… It’s important for investors to believe that if they get cheated there’s accountability… It’s one of the reasons foreigners are reluctant to invest.

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Asset managers – including Allan Gray, Coronation and a few others – did claim. They sold their claim to an overseas litigation firm… They invested in a company that was a big fraud… You can argue they should’ve done more… But I don’t think pensioners hold asset managers accountable…

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

The JSE has to really up its game…

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


28 July 2020 11:28 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Allan Gray
Steinhoff
Christo Wiese
Refilwe Moloto
Financial Mail
Coronation
markus jooste
accounting fraud
Rob Rose
corporate fraud
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Enron

More from Business

Khusela Diko

Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch

28 July 2020 2:53 PM

Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-logo-newpng

Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response

28 July 2020 2:11 PM

The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

28 July 2020 12:58 PM

"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4G 5G 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

28 July 2020 9:27 AM

The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International Monetary Fund logo displayed on smartphone IMF 123rfeconomy 123rf

Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA

28 July 2020 8:25 AM

Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet

27 July 2020 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

28 July 2020 12:58 PM

"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4G 5G 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

28 July 2020 9:27 AM

The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matches social unrest protest riot revolution 123rf 123rfpolitics

'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'

23 July 2020 2:41 PM

Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Franschhoek 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'

22 July 2020 11:47 AM

Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sisulugif

'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!'

22 July 2020 9:05 AM

"People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-soul-food-for-a-soul-nationpng

Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown

21 July 2020 8:48 PM

The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

no-smoking-sign-prohibition-cigarette-ban-tobacco-products-illicit-trade-123rf

New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee

21 July 2020 7:42 PM

A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Emotions emoticons emojis sad happy angry scared

SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown

21 July 2020 2:34 PM

Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

Business Opinion Local Politics

Fast lockdown internet speeds about to come to a grinding halt

Local

'No one has been scammed or conned' - businessman denies duping cleaning agency

Local

EWN Highlights

Nathi Nhleko denies telling Berning Ntlemeza about Anwa Dramat’s suspension

28 July 2020 3:12 PM

NC family farm attack: Daughter’s body found, parents still missing

28 July 2020 2:24 PM

Parliament calls Mboweni, others to explain PPE purchases amid corruption claims

28 July 2020 1:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA