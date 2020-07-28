Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare
Steinhoff – once a behemoth – is a mere shadow of its former self.
It’s been three years since the largest accounting fraud in South African history made headlines around the world.
The fraud wiped more than R250 billion from the JSE, hammering the pensions of millions of South Africans.
To give you an idea of the scale; the value of the fraud at Enron – the world’s largest-ever corporate scandal – was about R650 billion.
About 90 lawsuits worth R135 billion later, the company is attempting to pay R17 billion to make the nightmare end.
Former Steinhoff Chairperson and largest shareholder Christo Wiese, who lost billions (erasing more than half his wealth), says the settlement is a step in the right direction.
Read: It came like a bolt out of the blue! – Christo Wiese (on the Steinhof crisis)
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose.
Rose is the author of “Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud”.
Read: Markus Jooste will absolutely hate this book by FM Editor Rob Rose
Steinhoff, of course, has no money left… They’re proposing a settlement of about R17 billion… It would help them get past a major hurdle to stay alive…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
The other solution is to liquidate the company…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Wiese sued them for R59 billion… if anyone could’ve detected this, you’d imagine it was the Chair… For him, it’s better than zero…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
I find it staggering that Steinhoff hasn’t released its forensic report, paid for with shareholders’ money, and the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door… He was in Hermanus at some stage, and there’s talk of him being in Stellenbosch at the moment.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
German investigators are waiting to see what happens with our local authorities… a little bit naïve of them…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
If you don’t sort out Steinhoff… It’s important for investors to believe that if they get cheated there’s accountability… It’s one of the reasons foreigners are reluctant to invest.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Asset managers – including Allan Gray, Coronation and a few others – did claim. They sold their claim to an overseas litigation firm… They invested in a company that was a big fraud… You can argue they should’ve done more… But I don’t think pensioners hold asset managers accountable…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
The JSE has to really up its game…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to do.Read More
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response
The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property
The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
More from Opinion
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property
The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'
Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.Read More
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'
Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives.Read More
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!'
"People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things."Read More
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown
The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.Read More
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee
A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.Read More
SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown
Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad.Read More