Books dedicated to telling true history of SA to be serialized
How much do you really know about the history that shaped our nation and the key figures that helped make South Africa the country it is today?
If the answer is not very much then a collaboration between City Press and SA Heritage Publishers might be just what you need to get up to speed.
Extracts from a series of historical books telling the tales that shaped the country are being published online for adults and children to learn about the true heritage of South Africa.
City Press has partnered with SA Heritage Publishers to run extracts from the series of the books called Our Story: The People, Clans & Events That Shaped Southern Africa
The series tells the stories of historical South African figures such as Shoshangana, Shaka, and Sekhukhune.
Terence Ball from SA Heritage Publishers joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to tell her more about the books:
We felt that there was a desperate need for materials focussing on the heritage of a wide range of South African language groups and clans.Terence Ball, Publisher - SA Heritage Publishers
We decide on how to build the list based on what has already been published and how we can expand on the story of those people or those who were impacted by the stories told.Terence Ball, Publisher - SA Heritage Publishers
Our research resulted in us finding a treasure of indigenous language writings...these are written by people whose ,other tongue was the language concerned.Terence Ball, Publisher - SA Heritage Publishers
Find out more about the 'Our Story' book series, click below:
