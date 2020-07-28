[PICS] Adorable octogenarian laundry owners model people's forgotten clothes





Instagram influencers generally have a certain 'look' and usually fall into a certain age group. But this couple definitely falls outside of that box...and are the coolest Instagram influencers yet.

Hsu Hsiu-e, 84, and her husband Chang Wan-ji, 83, have owned and run a small laundrette in Taichung City for decades.

Their grandson was worried about them feeling bored and encouraged them to spice things up by modelling clothes that had never been collected by customers from the laundry for years and years.

Translated from Taiwanese one of their posts reads: These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore every day. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothing can be transformed into trendy outfits!

A friendly reminder - Don’t forget to pick up your laundry.

They never imagined that their Instagram account would go viral and lead them to become an internet sensation.

They currently have almost half a million Instagram followers!

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below: