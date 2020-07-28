SANParks says mass culling helps manage ecosystems at national parks





SANParks has put out a tender for the culling of 590 ostrich, 200 gemsbok, 200 springbok, 20 waterbuck, 100 kudu, 100 zebra, 10 fallow deer and 1,400 warthog.

The cull will happen between October 2020 and the end of March 2021, across various parks including Namakwa National Park, Mokala National Park, Addo Elephant National Park, Camdeboo National Park, Tankwa National Park, and Karoo National Park.

SANparks has made it clear that trophy hunters are not invited to apply.

Dr Luthando Dziba Managing, the executive manager of Conservation Services at SANParks, says the cull is aimed at improving the resilience of ecosystems and biodiversity.

Culling is one of the tools we have a conservation managers to ensure that we remove excess animals. Dr Luthando Dziba, Managing Executive for Conservation Services - SANParks

We strive to maintain natural processes in our national parks. Dr Luthando Dziba, Managing Executive for Conservation Services - SANParks

If we have too many animals, especially in some of our smaller parks, that could negatively affect the state of our ecosystems, meaning that could compromise biodiversity and reduce available food for various species within the system. Dr Luthando Dziba, Managing Executive for Conservation Services - SANParks

We do this in order to improve the management of our national parks. Dr Luthando Dziba, Managing Executive for Conservation Services - SANParks

Dr Dziba explains to CapeTalk how the culling process works.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: