SANParks says mass culling helps manage ecosystems at national parks
SANParks has put out a tender for the culling of 590 ostrich, 200 gemsbok, 200 springbok, 20 waterbuck, 100 kudu, 100 zebra, 10 fallow deer and 1,400 warthog.
The cull will happen between October 2020 and the end of March 2021, across various parks including Namakwa National Park, Mokala National Park, Addo Elephant National Park, Camdeboo National Park, Tankwa National Park, and Karoo National Park.
SANparks has made it clear that trophy hunters are not invited to apply.
Dr Luthando Dziba Managing, the executive manager of Conservation Services at SANParks, says the cull is aimed at improving the resilience of ecosystems and biodiversity.
Culling is one of the tools we have a conservation managers to ensure that we remove excess animals.Dr Luthando Dziba, Managing Executive for Conservation Services - SANParks
We strive to maintain natural processes in our national parks.Dr Luthando Dziba, Managing Executive for Conservation Services - SANParks
If we have too many animals, especially in some of our smaller parks, that could negatively affect the state of our ecosystems, meaning that could compromise biodiversity and reduce available food for various species within the system.Dr Luthando Dziba, Managing Executive for Conservation Services - SANParks
We do this in order to improve the management of our national parks.Dr Luthando Dziba, Managing Executive for Conservation Services - SANParks
Dr Dziba explains to CapeTalk how the culling process works.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Are your child’s vaccinations up to date?
Aubrey Masango looks at how vaccines work and why they are important, plus an updated vaccination schedule for children.Read More
Yebo Fresh: the township delivery service booming during the Covid-19 lockdown
Yebo Fresh is the brainchild of Jessica Boonsta and began operating two years ago, now it serves 9 townships in the Western Cape.Read More
Toxic smoke continues to shroud Pietermaritzburg as landfill dump burns
Environmental research says blame can be firmly laid on municipal mismanagement of the Msunduzi landfill site.Read More
Free mental health helpline launched for university students
A dedicated helpline has been set up to help students who are struggling to cope with the challenges bought on by Covid-19.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Books dedicated to telling true history of SA to be serialized
Extracts from a series of historical books telling the tales that shaped the country are being published online...Read More
'No one has been scammed or conned' - businessman denies duping cleaning agency
The owner of domestic agency Marvelous Maids says a group of businessmen who contracted her company for a cleaning job have still not paid for the services rendered.Read More
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law
Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not.Read More
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property
The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More