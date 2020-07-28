Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council





Investigators have begun working through a growing list of Covid-corruption allegations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation instructing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate all allegations of corruption related to the covid-19 relief fund.

Personal Protective Equipment companies are popping up left, right and centre to supply the government.

So far, 90 companies that received contracts from the Gauteng Health Department are under investigation.

The SIU is also investigating R30 million worth of allegedly irregular contracts in KwaZulu-Natal as well as others in the Eastern Cape.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council.

Earlier Zungu was quoted as saying he is “saddened to see that his lobbying for black businesses to benefit from the process has been hijacked. We now have to put it on record that these are not black businesses, but thieves.”

We are a country in deep trouble… corruption is rearing its ugly head as the single biggest threat to the future of this country… Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council

… filthy so-called entrepreneurs – black and white, in all provinces – has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame… We’ve got to arrest the situation! Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council

The poor… they suffer the most… Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council

