Free mental health helpline launched for university students
A 24-hour toll-free helpline is being launched to help provide support to university students and staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.
It's a collaboration between Higher Health SA, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, and the department of higher education and training.
Higher Health works in seven key areas to promote the health and wellbeing of students across South Africa's public universities.
CEO Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the challenges facing university students.
One of our studies shows that the second leading cause of death among young people in South Africa and higher education specifically is suicide.Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer - Higher Health SA
There's no certainty about careers, there are huge challenges about the academic year completing...how does remote learning versus contact classes happen?Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer - Higher Health SA
Plus the pressure of being alone at home, being in isolation...and then the fear of the virus.Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer - Higher Health SA
Those who feel they are struggling to cope are urged to call the helpline on 08000 36 36 36.
Click below to find out more about what help is being offered to students during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Higher Health mental health helpline can be reached on: 08000 36 36 36
More from Local
Are your child’s vaccinations up to date?
Aubrey Masango looks at how vaccines work and why they are important, plus an updated vaccination schedule for children.Read More
Yebo Fresh: the township delivery service booming during the Covid-19 lockdown
Yebo Fresh is the brainchild of Jessica Boonsta and began operating two years ago, now it serves 9 townships in the Western Cape.Read More
Toxic smoke continues to shroud Pietermaritzburg as landfill dump burns
Environmental research says blame can be firmly laid on municipal mismanagement of the Msunduzi landfill site.Read More
SANParks says mass culling helps manage ecosystems at national parks
South African National Parks (SANParks) has issued a tender to have hundreds of animals culled across several national parks in the country.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Books dedicated to telling true history of SA to be serialized
Extracts from a series of historical books telling the tales that shaped the country are being published online...Read More
'No one has been scammed or conned' - businessman denies duping cleaning agency
The owner of domestic agency Marvelous Maids says a group of businessmen who contracted her company for a cleaning job have still not paid for the services rendered.Read More
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law
Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not.Read More
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property
The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More