Free mental health helpline launched for university students





A 24-hour toll-free helpline is being launched to help provide support to university students and staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's a collaboration between Higher Health SA, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, and the department of higher education and training.

Higher Health works in seven key areas to promote the health and wellbeing of students across South Africa's public universities.

CEO Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the challenges facing university students.

One of our studies shows that the second leading cause of death among young people in South Africa and higher education specifically is suicide. Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, ‎Chief Executive Officer - ‎Higher Health SA

There's no certainty about careers, there are huge challenges about the academic year completing...how does remote learning versus contact classes happen? Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, ‎Chief Executive Officer - ‎Higher Health SA

Plus the pressure of being alone at home, being in isolation...and then the fear of the virus. Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, ‎Chief Executive Officer - ‎Higher Health SA

Those who feel they are struggling to cope are urged to call the helpline on 08000 36 36 36.

