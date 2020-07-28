Toxic smoke continues to shroud Pietermaritzburg as landfill dump burns





The Msunduzi landfill in Pietermaritzburg has been burning for over a week, emitting toxic smoke that has forced schools to close even before the president's announcement and people to flee their homes due to health warnings from the local municipality.

Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager at GroundWorks Rico Euripidou talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about the health hazard.

Euripidou says this is not the first fire in the New England Raod landfill site in Msunduzi.

It's not a new thing at that is the first important thing to note. It is the fourth or fifth fire in the last ten years. Rico Euripidou, Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager - GroundWorks

He says fires at landfill sites occur for various reasons - some are spontaneous, some are chemical reactions caused by waste dumped on the site.

But in this case, I think we can firmly lay the blame on mismanagement of this landfill site. This municipality for the last 20-odd years has had many opportunities to manage this landfill site in a different way, and manage waste in the city in a different way. Rico Euripidou, Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager - GroundWorks

But the deep-rooted systemic municipal problems so widespread in South Africa are evident here, he says.

Air pollution is declared by the World Health Organisation as one of the major causes of death globally. Rico Euripidou, Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager - GroundWorks

And he says, the problem with air pollution, which causes so many health risks, is one cannot escape it.

You cannot just run away from it. Once its 'there it's there and it affects everybody...though it affects the poor more as they have worse housing. Rico Euripidou, Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager - GroundWorks

In addition, he says, there is an inversion layer in the city bowl and does not disperse so that the whole city was covered like a fog.

It's tragic what is happening in Pietermaritzburg Rico Euripidou, Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager - GroundWorks

