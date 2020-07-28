Toxic smoke continues to shroud Pietermaritzburg as landfill dump burns
The Msunduzi landfill in Pietermaritzburg has been burning for over a week, emitting toxic smoke that has forced schools to close even before the president's announcement and people to flee their homes due to health warnings from the local municipality.
Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager at GroundWorks Rico Euripidou talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about the health hazard.
Euripidou says this is not the first fire in the New England Raod landfill site in Msunduzi.
It's not a new thing at that is the first important thing to note. It is the fourth or fifth fire in the last ten years.Rico Euripidou, Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager - GroundWorks
He says fires at landfill sites occur for various reasons - some are spontaneous, some are chemical reactions caused by waste dumped on the site.
But in this case, I think we can firmly lay the blame on mismanagement of this landfill site. This municipality for the last 20-odd years has had many opportunities to manage this landfill site in a different way, and manage waste in the city in a different way.Rico Euripidou, Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager - GroundWorks
But the deep-rooted systemic municipal problems so widespread in South Africa are evident here, he says.
Air pollution is declared by the World Health Organisation as one of the major causes of death globally.Rico Euripidou, Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager - GroundWorks
And he says, the problem with air pollution, which causes so many health risks, is one cannot escape it.
You cannot just run away from it. Once its 'there it's there and it affects everybody...though it affects the poor more as they have worse housing.Rico Euripidou, Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager - GroundWorks
In addition, he says, there is an inversion layer in the city bowl and does not disperse so that the whole city was covered like a fog.
It's tragic what is happening in PietermaritzburgRico Euripidou, Environmental Health Campaigner and Research Manager - GroundWorks
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Are your child’s vaccinations up to date?
Aubrey Masango looks at how vaccines work and why they are important, plus an updated vaccination schedule for children.Read More
Yebo Fresh: the township delivery service booming during the Covid-19 lockdown
Yebo Fresh is the brainchild of Jessica Boonsta and began operating two years ago, now it serves 9 townships in the Western Cape.Read More
Free mental health helpline launched for university students
A dedicated helpline has been set up to help students who are struggling to cope with the challenges bought on by Covid-19.Read More
SANParks says mass culling helps manage ecosystems at national parks
South African National Parks (SANParks) has issued a tender to have hundreds of animals culled across several national parks in the country.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Books dedicated to telling true history of SA to be serialized
Extracts from a series of historical books telling the tales that shaped the country are being published online...Read More
'No one has been scammed or conned' - businessman denies duping cleaning agency
The owner of domestic agency Marvelous Maids says a group of businessmen who contracted her company for a cleaning job have still not paid for the services rendered.Read More
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law
Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not.Read More
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property
The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More