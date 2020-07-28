Yebo Fresh: the township delivery service booming during the Covid-19 lockdown





With so many businesses forced to close down as a result of the national lockdown, here's a good news story about a local enterprise that has been booming over the last few months.

Yebo Fresh is a tech-driven food delivery service catering exclusively to nine townships in the Western Cape.

The company was founded in Hout Bay two years ago by Jessica Boonstra.

I think that there's a misconception that the townships are a place for charity rather than business. Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

Boonstra says the townships actually provide a very interesting market:

There's a lot of entrepreneurship, there's lots of creativity... Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

It's where the majority of our population lives...It's the engine of our economy in terms of jobs. Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

Boonsta explains how they have managed to overcome specific challenges, such as the cost of data.

Customers can go to our website and place an order, or they can WhatsApp us and place an order in that way. Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

In terms of drivers, we use local drivers, we are hyper-local and very much in tune with the local communities. Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

They currently deliver to nine specific areas including Gugulethu, Delft, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Hangberg, Imizamo Yethu, and Langa, but are looking to expand countrywide.

