Yebo Fresh: the township delivery service booming during the Covid-19 lockdown

Today at 15:40
Nehawu announces massive protest in the health sector.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Xaba - Spokesperson for Nehawu
Today at 15:50
Networks are permitted to build 5G towers on your property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:10
What is the ideal length of isolation or quarantine for Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Third phase of free training draws educators to focus in teaching remotely
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamon Lorton - Work Integrated Learning Manager at MANCOSA’s School of Education
Today at 16:55
Why has Garmin been offline for the last few days?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
IMF grants South Africa with generous virus loan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 17:14
We bid farewell to Kenny Africa after a 46-year career in the traffic service
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 17:20
Why do South Africans continue to ignore Covid-19 regulations?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Rossouw - Professor And Ceo at Ethics Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Blackheath resident grows from begging for food to creating community feeding scheme.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason de Vries
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Yebo Fresh: the township delivery service booming during the Covid-19 lockdown

28 July 2020 2:22 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Western Cape
Food
entrepreneurs
townships
Yebo Fresh

Yebo Fresh is the brainchild of Jessica Boonsta and began operating two years ago, now it serves 9 townships in the Western Cape.

With so many businesses forced to close down as a result of the national lockdown, here's a good news story about a local enterprise that has been booming over the last few months.

Yebo Fresh is a tech-driven food delivery service catering exclusively to nine townships in the Western Cape.

The company was founded in Hout Bay two years ago by Jessica Boonstra.

She joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to tell him more about their success - click below to listen to the full conversation:

I think that there's a misconception that the townships are a place for charity rather than business.

Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

Boonstra says the townships actually provide a very interesting market:

There's a lot of entrepreneurship, there's lots of creativity...

Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

It's where the majority of our population lives...It's the engine of our economy in terms of jobs.

Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

Boonsta explains how they have managed to overcome specific challenges, such as the cost of data.

Customers can go to our website and place an order, or they can WhatsApp us and place an order in that way.

Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

In terms of drivers, we use local drivers, we are hyper-local and very much in tune with the local communities.

Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

They currently deliver to nine specific areas including Gugulethu, Delft, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Hangberg, Imizamo Yethu, and Langa, but are looking to expand countrywide.

Find out more about the business model of local food delivery service Yebo Fresh by clicking below:


