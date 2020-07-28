Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko announced on Monday that she was taking leave from her government duties while her husband's tender is investigated.

It's alleged that Diko's husband had benefitted from a tender of R125 million to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Gauteng Department of Health.

Diko and her husband, Amabhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, maintain that the contract was cancelled and that they never received a cent.

Corruption Watch says Diko's leave of absence is an encouraging step.

The organisation's head of legal and investigations, Karam Singh, says its a positive sign the fight toward greater accountability in the public service.

We have to view the decision taken by the president's spokesperson... as a positive sign in the fight towards greater accountability from our public officials. Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

We have an accountability deficit at the moment, we hear allegations of wrongdoing all the time, and yet we don't see any commensurate action happen when these allegations surface. Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

It's not clear that Mrs Diko has done anything wrong, but if she was privy to inside information, if the company did win this tender of the basis of having some kind of inside path, that's obviously the problem. Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

The problem that we're faced with in the fight against corruption is a deep-seated perception problem. We want our public officials to be above the fray and when there is a perception of cronyism or a perception of conflict of interest then we need to be severe in terms of how we deal with it. Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

