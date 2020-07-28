Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko announced on Monday that she was taking leave from her government duties while her husband's tender is investigated.
RELATED: SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money
It's alleged that Diko's husband had benefitted from a tender of R125 million to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Gauteng Department of Health.
Diko and her husband, Amabhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, maintain that the contract was cancelled and that they never received a cent.
Corruption Watch says Diko's leave of absence is an encouraging step.
The organisation's head of legal and investigations, Karam Singh, says its a positive sign the fight toward greater accountability in the public service.
We have to view the decision taken by the president's spokesperson... as a positive sign in the fight towards greater accountability from our public officials.Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch
We have an accountability deficit at the moment, we hear allegations of wrongdoing all the time, and yet we don't see any commensurate action happen when these allegations surface.Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch
It's not clear that Mrs Diko has done anything wrong, but if she was privy to inside information, if the company did win this tender of the basis of having some kind of inside path, that's obviously the problem.Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch
The problem that we're faced with in the fight against corruption is a deep-seated perception problem. We want our public officials to be above the fray and when there is a perception of cronyism or a perception of conflict of interest then we need to be severe in terms of how we deal with it.Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: (apologies for the poor audio quality)
More from Politics
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law
Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser'
A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2.Read More
Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked
Fadiel Adams says alleged military reports that protesters intended throwing petrol bombs was misinformation of peaceful protest.Read More
[LISTEN] Premier Alan Winde describes what it was like having Covid-19
He acknowledges as premier he felt a massive responsibility when he was off sick, but says he has a great team who helped step in.Read More
Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery'
Cape Town Mayco member for security JP Smith says he believes this is the end of the Cape Coloured Congress's political ambitions.Read More
SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money
SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key to getting to the bottom of the corruption.Read More
Kraaifontein protesters fired live bullets at law enforcement, says Mayor Plato
The use of police force during peaceful hospitality protests on Friday was wrong says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.Read More
CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was uncalled for.Read More
More from Business
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response
The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare
Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.Read More
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property
The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More