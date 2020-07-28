Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Nehawu announces massive protest in the health sector.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Xaba - Spokesperson for Nehawu
Today at 15:50
Networks are permitted to build 5G towers on your property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:10
What is the ideal length of isolation or quarantine for Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Third phase of free training draws educators to focus in teaching remotely
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamon Lorton - Work Integrated Learning Manager at MANCOSA’s School of Education
Today at 16:55
Why has Garmin been offline for the last few days?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
IMF grants South Africa with generous virus loan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 17:14
We bid farewell to Kenny Africa after a 46-year career in the traffic service
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 17:20
Why do South Africans continue to ignore Covid-19 regulations?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Rossouw - Professor And Ceo at Ethics Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Blackheath resident grows from begging for food to creating community feeding scheme.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason de Vries
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response

The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.

Absa Group, one of Africa’s leading diversified financial service group, was recently awarded the Euromoney 2020 Excellence in Leadership in Africa Award as a result of their integrated Covid-19 response for their employees, clients and communities.

Picture: Supplied

Absa took home the award which recognises excellence in leadership on the Africa continent. The award looks at what corporates in the banking industry have done for their employees, clients, communities, industry and economies in Africa. Absa is one of six banks globally that have been recognised for outstanding performance during an unprecedented era of constant change and uncertainty as a result of the global health crisis.

“We are very happy to receive this award, as it demonstrates our commitment to Africa, which is our home and our source of strength as a business”, said Thabo Makoko, Head of ARO Transactional Banking and Pan African Trade & Working Capital at Absa.

Absa was undoubtedly a strong contender for this award having adopted very extensive initiatives and programmes in response to Covid-19 across all their 12 African markets. Absa takes pride in its commitment to facilitate economic growth, looking after the wellbeing of employees, enabling the success and resilience of their clients while looking after the communities they serve.

When building a strategic response to the pandemic, Absa decided that the safety and wellbeing of its employees was the core priority, because they understood that a successful business is driven by its people. The award also recognises the efforts that Absa has made to ensure that their employees had all the tools required to work remotely, that their offices observed all health and safety protocols for onsite essential employees and the investment they made in providing valuable counselling and mindfulness initiatives to preserve employees physical and psychological health. In addition, they included employees, just like clients, in payment moratoriums to ease their financial hardships during a time of threatened livelihoods and economic strain.

“We continue to strive in enriching the Pan African service and business model that delivers consistent, efficient and seamless solutions to clients across the continent and beyond”, said Makoko.

Makoko also stated that from a client perspective they have looked at various ways to create the most value for their clients by identifying and offering cash and trade management advice and solutions while staying close to their clients’ businesses to understand their specific requirements during this pandemic. In addition, they have also looked at more innovative ways to look after the safety of their client’s employees and their customers, by enabling their clients to pay employees, collect payments from their customers through various innovative transactional tools and channels that observe social distancing protocols.

From a societal perspective, Absa has to date, contributed over R17 million (US$1.1 million) to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, a fund established by the Government of South Africa to respond to and combat the Covid-19 pandemic. They have also contributed a total of R55 million to government initiatives and other civil society efforts across our markets since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

The adaptions made by Absa during this pandemic relates to what the Global Excellence in Leadership awards are all about – the ability to adapt business operations to changing circumstances, providing solutions to clients, keeping markets and funding channels open, while supporting and enabling all your stakeholders, particularly employees. Absa has proved that it has the ability continuously innovate and evolve to market conditions as one of the leading Pan African Corporate and Investment Banks, leveraging core strengths in Transactional Banking, Financing, Structuring, Fixed Income capabilities and Sound Governance. This coupled with the flexibility of their solution-driven and bespoke mindset, makes them the transactional banking partner of choice across the African continent.

“Our success lies in the direct integration of financial operations and close-knit relationships with clients, and this has made us a trusted advisor and natural banking partner for our clients. We congratulate all the other winners in this category who also did their part in their regions to lead through excellence”, Makoko concluded.


