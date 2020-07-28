SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries
The animal welfare group is hosting the PawFeetLove #SaveLifeandLimb virtual event next month to raise R150,000 for the purchase of a plating kit.
The plating kit will enable the SPCA to perform more surgeries on animals with bone fractures and other orthopedic injuries.
More animal lives could be saved and more amputations could be avoided.
Pet owners are encouraged to register for the event, which takes place between 22 August and 23 August. You can enter here.
Registration costs R100 and entrants need to raise at least another R400 by getting family, friends, and colleagues to support the cause.
Registration for the event closes on 31 July.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA's spokesperson Belinda Abrahams says entrants can walk any distance with their four-legged friend in support of the virtual event.
She says participants can are pictures of their walk on social media using the hashtag #SaveLifeandLimb.
We just want everyone walking to honour the victims of cruelty and neglect whose broken bones prevent them from doing the same.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
You're doing something that you're always doing every day but at the same time, you're helping the SPCA to save so many animals that need us.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Abrahams says the SPCA has had a drop in funding during lockdown while simultaneously facing an increase in the need for their services.
We're experiencing a decline in income that's coupled with an increase in the demand for our services.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Many of our supporters who were previously donors have now become beneficiaries.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
We're seeing an increase in the number of animals being surrendered into the care of the SPCA. Owners are struggling to support themselves.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
If you are interested in adopting a rescue pet from the SPCA, call 021 700 4152 or send an email to adoptions@spca-ct.co.za
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
