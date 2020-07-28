IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limb... 28 July 2020 4:36 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Are your child’s vaccinations up to date? Aubrey Masango looks at how vaccines work and why they are important, plus an updated vaccination schedule for children. 28 July 2020 3:29 PM
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not. 28 July 2020 10:05 AM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser' A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2. 27 July 2020 2:54 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa

28 July 2020 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Monday that South Africa's been granted a R70-billion loan to counteract the devastating social and economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news has been welcomed of course by the National Treasury, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni saying the loan would support health and frontline services, protect the most vulnerable, drive job creation, unlock economic growth through reforms, and stabilise public debt.

However, in a country mired in corruption, citizens are (understandably) distrustful about where this injection of funds will actually end up.

The overriding sentiment on social media was one of cynicism about the self-enrichment we can expect to follow.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Well, if the track record is anything to go by, we're going to see a lot of waste. There are many examples of this happening right now, and it's is so sad when it happens to relief funding.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

And prior even to the pandemic happening, we know that corruption is rife in this country and we just haven't got a lid on it... One worries the money might not be spent for the purpose it is intended despite the fact that they've said that they will do so transparently and with accountability.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Nevertheless, Duvenage cautions against being too pessimistic, while acknowledging that the public's getting frustrated with the lack of repercussions for those being investigated for corruption.

We see there are calls to put more resources into these decimated structures of law enforcement [like the Special Investigating Unit], but they are still hollowed out and moving at a very slow pace.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Let's just see. Let's also not be too pessimistic - there are incidents of corruption and they make the headlines and we assume as the public that everything has been lost to corruption.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa


