IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Monday that South Africa's been granted a R70-billion loan to counteract the devastating social and economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The news has been welcomed of course by the National Treasury, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni saying the loan would support health and frontline services, protect the most vulnerable, drive job creation, unlock economic growth through reforms, and stabilise public debt.
However, in a country mired in corruption, citizens are (understandably) distrustful about where this injection of funds will actually end up.
The overriding sentiment on social media was one of cynicism about the self-enrichment we can expect to follow.
The IMF just lent us $4.3billion. In rands that's R2.50, after Ace Magashule's commission.— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) July 28, 2020
IMF Loan pic.twitter.com/ZsmXFVwnXe— Chwayita (@atiyawhC) July 28, 2020
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Well, if the track record is anything to go by, we're going to see a lot of waste. There are many examples of this happening right now, and it's is so sad when it happens to relief funding.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
And prior even to the pandemic happening, we know that corruption is rife in this country and we just haven't got a lid on it... One worries the money might not be spent for the purpose it is intended despite the fact that they've said that they will do so transparently and with accountability.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Nevertheless, Duvenage cautions against being too pessimistic, while acknowledging that the public's getting frustrated with the lack of repercussions for those being investigated for corruption.
We see there are calls to put more resources into these decimated structures of law enforcement [like the Special Investigating Unit], but they are still hollowed out and moving at a very slow pace.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Let's just see. Let's also not be too pessimistic - there are incidents of corruption and they make the headlines and we assume as the public that everything has been lost to corruption.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
