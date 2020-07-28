When can we expect air travel to get back to normal?





Several months into the national lockdown to minimise the spread of coronavirus and South Africans are anxious to get back to their 'normal' lives.

Travel, for some, is part of that normality, whether it be for business or leisure, but so far air travel for anything other than business purposes is mostly prohibited.

Kim Taylor at Flight Centre says many of their customers are asking the same questions:

Do I book a commercial flight for later in the year? What will happen if a flight doesn't go? Will I get a refund? Kim Taylor, Customer Experience Director - Flight Centre Travel Group

According to the Department for Home Affairs air travel for the purposes of study, family reunion, working, seeking medical attention, or taking up permanent residency needs to be motivated for.

There's a lot of documentation that is required to motivate for reasons for travel. Kim Taylor, Customer Experience Director - Flight Centre Travel Group

Taylor says currenly there are a handful of repatriation flights leaving South Africa each week.

It's quite an emotional process, especially when families are being reunited after months. Kim Taylor, Customer Experience Director - Flight Centre Travel Group

She adds that repatriation flights are based on demand only:

If the demand is there, it will take off, if the demand's not there they can get cancelled up until the same day which is quite devastating for people who have been waiting for months to get on a repatriation flight. Kim Taylor, Customer Experience Director - Flight Centre Travel Group

