When can we expect air travel to get back to normal?

Latest Local
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why Head of Ezintsha at Wits University, Professor Francois Venter, says testing for Covid-19 is waste of time, money, and hospital re... 28 July 2020 6:26 PM
View all Local
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to... 28 July 2020 2:53 PM
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council "Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu. 28 July 2020 12:58 PM
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not. 28 July 2020 10:05 AM
View all Politics
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Business
SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limb... 28 July 2020 4:36 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal?

28 July 2020 4:15 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal...

Several months into the national lockdown to minimise the spread of coronavirus and South Africans are anxious to get back to their 'normal' lives.

Travel, for some, is part of that normality, whether it be for business or leisure, but so far air travel for anything other than business purposes is mostly prohibited.

Kim Taylor at Flight Centre says many of their customers are asking the same questions:

Do I book a commercial flight for later in the year? What will happen if a flight doesn't go? Will I get a refund?

Kim Taylor, Customer Experience Director - Flight Centre Travel Group

According to the Department for Home Affairs air travel for the purposes of study, family reunion, working, seeking medical attention, or taking up permanent residency needs to be motivated for.

There's a lot of documentation that is required to motivate for reasons for travel.

Kim Taylor, Customer Experience Director - Flight Centre Travel Group

Taylor says currenly there are a handful of repatriation flights leaving South Africa each week.

It's quite an emotional process, especially when families are being reunited after months.

Kim Taylor, Customer Experience Director - Flight Centre Travel Group

She adds that repatriation flights are based on demand only:

If the demand is there, it will take off, if the demand's not there they can get cancelled up until the same day which is quite devastating for people who have been waiting for months to get on a repatriation flight.

Kim Taylor, Customer Experience Director - Flight Centre Travel Group

Click below to listen to the full conversation:


absa-logo-newpng

Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response

28 July 2020 2:11 PM

The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

28 July 2020 12:58 PM

"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.

International Monetary Fund logo displayed on smartphone IMF 123rfeconomy 123rf

Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA

28 July 2020 8:25 AM

Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

11042019-lwandle-protestsjpg

Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser'

27 July 2020 2:54 PM

A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2.

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money

27 July 2020 10:17 AM

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key to getting to the bottom of the corruption.

Young school girl drawing writing at table 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close

24 July 2020 12:59 PM

All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe.

Police shoot water cannon at protesting restaurant workers

[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers

24 July 2020 12:58 PM

It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease.

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union

24 July 2020 9:46 AM

"We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke.

