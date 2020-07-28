Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.
This week, Rice also commented on the phenomenon of companies taking on dominant market leaders.
That's exactly what MAQ is doing in competition with Sunlight Liquid with its "foam-beating" television campaign.
It entered the market as a price-fighting opponent to Sunlight, but it now appears to be taking on Sunlight more directly and its own territory.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Sunlight is traditionally the one trading on the "fact" that it can wash more dirty dishes than any other brand with the same volume of detergent.
But MAQ's television campaign features a man who enthusiastically generates so much foam in his kitchen sink, it's in danger of taking over the city.
I just think it didn't need to take the literal opportunity to have a dip at Sunlight, but it took the key reminders - the colour, the strength, the foam etcetera and I think it's just a good reminder that you can, if you take the trouble... take on a big leader... maybe they'll be gone in a year's time but maybe Sunlight will realise they're losing some market share to these cheeky upstarts...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Check out the ad below:
For more detail, listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
