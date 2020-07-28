Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
Old Mutual has reportedly agreed to shift its listing to a newly created stock exchange in Zimbabwe that will deal only in foreign currency.
The move comes after the Zimbabwean government seemingly blamed a falling currency on the company's share price.
Bruce Whitfield gets input from Dianna Games, chief executive at business consultancy, Africa At Work.
Old Mutual has been suspended from the stock exchange and the government has accused it of all kinds of things - currency instability, externalising currency etcetera and the thing in Zimbabwe which a lot of people don't know is because of the 'weirdness' of that economy it's very difficult to gauge what the exchange rate should be.Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work
There is something that has been developed over many years called the Old Mutual Implied Rate [OMIR] which basically examines the difference between the currency on the Harare and the London exchange and the share price and so on...Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work
... it's a complicated formula being used for many years but the government has now scapegoated it for the problems that the currency has basically fallen through the floor. They're looking for scapegoats and Old Mutual is one of those.Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work
Games says it's emerged that because of the foreign currency crisis, Zimbabwe has now set up a new stock exchange it has named the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.
Old Mutual has now today apparently agreed to list on that stock exchange.Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work
Listen to Games' analysis below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
More from Business
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.Read More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to do.Read More
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response
The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare
Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.Read More
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property
The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
More from Opinion
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare
Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.Read More
New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property
The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'
Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.Read More
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'
Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives.Read More
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!'
"People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things."Read More