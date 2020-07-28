Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why Head of Ezintsha at Wits University, Professor Francois Venter, says testing for Covid-19 is waste of time, money, and hospital re... 28 July 2020 6:26 PM
View all Local
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to... 28 July 2020 2:53 PM
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council "Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu. 28 July 2020 12:58 PM
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not. 28 July 2020 10:05 AM
View all Politics
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Business
SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limb... 28 July 2020 4:36 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains

28 July 2020 7:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
quarantine
self-isolation
covid-19 infections
Professor Francois Venter
Covid-19 quarantine

There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably.

Isolation or quarantine?

Both concepts involve separating yourself from others, but the difference is how long you need to separate yourself, says Professor Francois Venter.

Venter is part of the Scientists Collective, a group of SA's leading medical scientists and academics, which is currently publishing a series of informative Covid-19 articles on the Daily Maverick.

RELATED: Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why

He explains what each concept means and the separation period that applies to each.

Self-isolation: When you stay apart from others after developing Covid-19 symptoms or after testing positive for the virus.

It's recommended that you self-isolate for 10 days after the start of Covid-19 symptoms or a positive test result.

Quarantine: When you stay apart from others after having a high-risk exposure to Covid-19.

It's recommended that you quarantine for 14 days if you have been exposed to a Covid-19 positive contact at a close range or for a prolonged period (more than 15 minutes) without any safety measures in place.

Professor Venter says these guidelines are based on scientific evidence and adds that there's no need to test or retest at the end of quarantine or isolation periods.

RELATED: Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

The professor also explains why isolation is only 10 days while quarantine is 14 days.

If you've got the symptoms, the incubation period is over... we know that once the symptoms have started, from the point of symptom to the point of not being infectious is about 10 days to be safe.

Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute

With quarantine, you don't know you're going to get it so you've still got to factor in the incubation period... that's why it' longer, the extra 4 days are added on.

Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute

I'm on my third period of quarantine, I think every South African is probably going to have to do this several times over the next year or so.

Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


28 July 2020 7:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
quarantine
self-isolation
covid-19 infections
Professor Francois Venter
Covid-19 quarantine

More from Local

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa

28 July 2020 6:48 PM

South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why

28 July 2020 6:26 PM

Head of Ezintsha at Wits University, Professor Francois Venter, says testing for Covid-19 is waste of time, money, and hospital resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vet-veterinary-clinic-dog-animal-welfare-surgery-pet-owner-surgeon-123rf

SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries

28 July 2020 4:36 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limbs and lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airplane travel 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

When can we expect air travel to get back to normal?

28 July 2020 4:15 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191024-polio-edjpg

Are your child’s vaccinations up to date?

28 July 2020 3:29 PM

Aubrey Masango looks at how vaccines work and why they are important, plus an updated vaccination schedule for children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yebojpg

Yebo Fresh: the township delivery service booming during the Covid-19 lockdown

28 July 2020 2:22 PM

Yebo Fresh is the brainchild of Jessica Boonsta and began operating two years ago, now it serves 9 townships in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

msunduzi-landfill-burnspng

Toxic smoke continues to shroud Pietermaritzburg as landfill dump burns

28 July 2020 1:37 PM

Environmental research says blame can be firmly laid on municipal mismanagement of the Msunduzi landfill site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depressed young woman suicide mental health 123rflifestyle 123rf

Free mental health helpline launched for university students

28 July 2020 1:28 PM

A dedicated helpline has been set up to help students who are struggling to cope with the challenges bought on by Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

three-zebras-standing-on-green-grass-field-750540jpg

SANParks says mass culling helps manage ecosystems at national parks

28 July 2020 1:16 PM

South African National Parks (SANParks) has issued a tender to have hundreds of animals culled across several national parks in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

28 July 2020 12:58 PM

"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

vet-veterinary-clinic-dog-animal-welfare-surgery-pet-owner-surgeon-123rf

SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries

28 July 2020 4:36 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limbs and lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190726-johnny-clegg-edjpg

Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert

26 July 2020 2:30 PM

An all-star lineup of musicians is set to perform at the “Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert” this coming Friday

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long Street Cape Town 123rf

Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study

24 July 2020 3:39 PM

Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option

23 July 2020 9:10 PM

Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown

23 July 2020 7:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Humerous concept of trailer park trash stereotype 123rflifestyle 123rf

What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers

23 July 2020 10:50 AM

Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…

23 July 2020 9:56 AM

"There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why

Local

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

Business Opinion Local Politics

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: ANC leaders take Andrew Mlangeni's body home

28 July 2020 7:29 PM

Business rescue practitioners ready to hand SAA over, but no word on R10.3bn

28 July 2020 6:58 PM

NC family farm attack: Police find elderly couple's bodies

28 July 2020 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA