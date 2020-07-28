Streaming issues? Report here
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi

28 July 2020 8:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice

Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week, Rice critiqued AquafreshSA's Ultimate toothpaste tv ad.

What's the connection between racing cars and toothpaste he asks, except perhaps a way to produce a low-budget ad?

It consists of a very short piece of visual material where there are three sports cars, seen from a very distant location driving around a racetrack. Now you're asking me, I'm sure, what is the link between toothpaste and motor car racing and I would tell you, I have no idea.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

"It's ridiculous" Rice concludes.

Their message is about 'whole tooth protection' and the only link is, they talk about performance and power in a toothpaste... It looks to me like desperation, like someone said 'we've got to be online, what can we do?'.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's argument in the audio below: (skip to 6:44)


This article first appeared on 702 : Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi


