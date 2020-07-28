Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.
This week, Rice critiqued AquafreshSA's Ultimate toothpaste tv ad.
What's the connection between racing cars and toothpaste he asks, except perhaps a way to produce a low-budget ad?
Buckle-up and experience ultimate whole tooth protection above and below the gumline with Aquafresh Ultimate. #AquafreshUltimate pic.twitter.com/QS1Cn3NKNj— AquafreshSA (@AquafreshSA) July 13, 2020
It consists of a very short piece of visual material where there are three sports cars, seen from a very distant location driving around a racetrack. Now you're asking me, I'm sure, what is the link between toothpaste and motor car racing and I would tell you, I have no idea.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
"It's ridiculous" Rice concludes.
Their message is about 'whole tooth protection' and the only link is, they talk about performance and power in a toothpaste... It looks to me like desperation, like someone said 'we've got to be online, what can we do?'.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's argument in the audio below: (skip to 6:44)
This article first appeared on 702 : Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
