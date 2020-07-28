Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why
According to Prof Venter, Covid-19 tests are not a reliable way to assess your risk.
Venter says the results aren't the best indicator for deciding whether or not to isolate or self-quarantine, and for how long.
He maintains that Covid-19 tests should be reserved for hospitalised patients and healthcare workers only.
The professor is a part of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19, although he speaks to CapeTalk in his capacity as a medical research expert.
He's also a part of the Scientists Collective, a group of South Africa’s leading medical scientists and academics, which is currently publishing a series of informative Covid-19 articles on the Daily Maverick.
Venter explains that Covid-19 tests are unreliable for the following reasons, as stated on Daily Maverick:
- If the result is negative, you can still have the virus – it may be too early or too late (and you are no longer infectious) to detect the virus OR the sample has technical issues when being processed.
- If the result is positive, it means you are infected, but it does not indicate if you are infectious or not.
Testing is a complete waste of money and time. This is why the whole world is moving toward time-based quarantining and isolation rather than using the tests.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
If [the test] comes back negative it doesn't mean you're not positive and if it comes back positive, it doesn't mean you're infectious.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
The test is actually a pretty rubbish test to be quite honest.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
It tells us something. We use it on healthcare workers because we have to get them back as safely as possible into the work environment, but we're really trying to discourage people from testing.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
It wastes precious resources and puts the hospitals under enormous pressure.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
Prof Venter says time-based isolation or quarantine is a more practical and reliable solution if you have Covid-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
It's recommended that you self-isolate for 10 days after the start of Covid-19 symptoms or a positive test result.
However, it's recommended that you quarantine for 14 days if you have been exposed to a Covid-19 positive contact without any safety measures in place.
