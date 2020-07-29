President's amendments allows NDPP access to skilled Zondo investigators





On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on amendments to the Zondo Commission's regulations.

These regulations will allow any and all information gathered during its investigations to be shared with all law enforcement agencies. Previously the information had to be treated as confidential.

Advocate Hermione Cronje Investigating Directorate Head of the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about new Zondo Commission regulations signed off by President Ramaphosa.

For me, this amendment is a huge boost to our efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the devastation of our state institutions. Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP

She says it gives the directorate access not only to information but more importantly to skill, capacity and resources.

Until now people employed by the Zondo Commission have been under a legal prohibition on sharing information even with law enforcement which has made it tricky. Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP

This now enables the directorate to employ those people to support prosecutions, she explains.

It is less about getting evidence that is admissible in court and much more about sharing with the directorate draft charge sheets that we have and what other evidence do you know about or have access to? Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP

She says the biggest constraint is not being able to use Zondo Commission personnel who are skilled investigators.

Now we can use these skilled investigators to close the gaps...but we will still use our powers to subpoena the information that we require. Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP

Lack of investigators has been the directorate's biggest problem. No new investigators have been employed since 203. The directorate is only allowed to second investigators from other agencies which themselves are very constrained in terms of resources, she explains.

Added to which we are instigating some of those people. Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP

She says to now have access to a reservoir of investigators that have been vetted and have the skills and boost the directorate's capacity is very exciting.

