President's amendments allows NDPP access to skilled Zondo investigators

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Why the V&A Waterfront is pushing ahead with new food market for its Cape Town Cruise Terminal amidst Covid uncertainty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Parler
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: More on the Business Insurance debacle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter: Leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Malegapuru Makgoba - chairman at Eskcom
Latest Local
Anton Taylor issued with formal noise complaint over 8pm cheer in Newlands Cape Town-based writer, actor and media personality Anton Taylor was served with a compliance order for orchestrating the daily 8p... 29 July 2020 5:33 PM
Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week Nature lovers can enjoy the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens once again when the gates reopen from Monday 3 August. 29 July 2020 3:13 PM
Not much learning going on at home report finds Pupils forced to stay at home during lockdown are spending their days playing video games and watching TV according to a report... 29 July 2020 2:49 PM
View all Local
ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal ANC top brass in Gauteng are currently in a special executive committee meeting to discuss the PPE tender scandal in the province. 29 July 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks to Kieno Kammies about how to save South Africa 'I said to myself I'm not going to sit back and allow my country to collapse' says former JHB mayor, now People's Dialogue leader. 29 July 2020 1:06 PM
Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works. 29 July 2020 12:15 PM
View all Politics
WC govt hosts webinar series to help put local tourism industry back on the map The provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host a weekly webinar series starting from Thursday 30 July. 29 July 2020 12:39 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week Nature lovers can enjoy the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens once again when the gates reopen from Monday 3 August. 29 July 2020 3:13 PM
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limb... 28 July 2020 4:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council "Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu. 28 July 2020 12:58 PM
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose. 28 July 2020 11:28 AM
View all Opinion
President's amendments allows NDPP access to skilled Zondo investigators

29 July 2020 6:53 AM
by Barbara Friedman
NDPP
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Zondo Comission of inquiry

Investigating Directorate Head Advocate Hermione Cronje says this will boost their ability to close the gaps in many cases.

On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on amendments to the Zondo Commission's regulations.

These regulations will allow any and all information gathered during its investigations to be shared with all law enforcement agencies. Previously the information had to be treated as confidential.

Advocate Hermione Cronje Investigating Directorate Head of the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about new Zondo Commission regulations signed off by President Ramaphosa.

These regulations will now allow any and all information gathered during its investigations to be shared with all law enforcement agencies. Previously the info was meant to be treated as confidential.

For me, this amendment is a huge boost to our efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the devastation of our state institutions.

Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP

She says it gives the directorate access not only to information but more importantly to skill, capacity and resources.

Until now people employed by the Zondo Commission have been under a legal prohibition on sharing information even with law enforcement which has made it tricky.

Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP

This now enables the directorate to employ those people to support prosecutions, she explains.

It is less about getting evidence that is admissible in court and much more about sharing with the directorate draft charge sheets that we have and what other evidence do you know about or have access to?

Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP

She says the biggest constraint is not being able to use Zondo Commission personnel who are skilled investigators.

Now we can use these skilled investigators to close the gaps...but we will still use our powers to subpoena the information that we require.

Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP

Lack of investigators has been the directorate's biggest problem. No new investigators have been employed since 203. The directorate is only allowed to second investigators from other agencies which themselves are very constrained in terms of resources, she explains.

Added to which we are instigating some of those people.

Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP

She says to now have access to a reservoir of investigators that have been vetted and have the skills and boost the directorate's capacity is very exciting.

Listen to the interview below:


29 July 2020 6:53 AM
by Barbara Friedman
NDPP
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Zondo Comission of inquiry

More from Politics

Bandile Masuku

ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal

29 July 2020 1:40 PM

ANC top brass in Gauteng are currently in a special executive committee meeting to discuss the PPE tender scandal in the province.

Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks to Kieno Kammies about how to save South Africa

29 July 2020 1:06 PM

'I said to myself I'm not going to sit back and allow my country to collapse' says former JHB mayor, now People's Dialogue leader.

Read More arrow_forward

200324-wynberg-taxi-rank-edjpg

Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works

29 July 2020 12:15 PM

Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works.

Read More arrow_forward

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa

28 July 2020 6:48 PM

South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko

Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch

28 July 2020 2:53 PM

Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to do.

Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

28 July 2020 12:58 PM

"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.

Read More arrow_forward

Pregnant woman at work maternity leave pregnancy 123rfbusiness 123rf

Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law

28 July 2020 10:05 AM

Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not.

Read More arrow_forward

International Monetary Fund logo displayed on smartphone IMF 123rfeconomy 123rf

Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA

28 July 2020 8:25 AM

Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.

Read More arrow_forward

11042019-lwandle-protestsjpg

Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser'

27 July 2020 2:54 PM

A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2.

Read More arrow_forward

gatvol-cape-town-twitter-video-screengrab-2png

Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked

27 July 2020 1:28 PM

Fadiel Adams says alleged military reports that protesters intended throwing petrol bombs was misinformation of peaceful protest.

Read More arrow_forward

