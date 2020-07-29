President's amendments allows NDPP access to skilled Zondo investigators
On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on amendments to the Zondo Commission's regulations.
These regulations will allow any and all information gathered during its investigations to be shared with all law enforcement agencies. Previously the information had to be treated as confidential.
Advocate Hermione Cronje Investigating Directorate Head of the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about new Zondo Commission regulations signed off by President Ramaphosa.
For me, this amendment is a huge boost to our efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the devastation of our state institutions.Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP
She says it gives the directorate access not only to information but more importantly to skill, capacity and resources.
Until now people employed by the Zondo Commission have been under a legal prohibition on sharing information even with law enforcement which has made it tricky.Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP
This now enables the directorate to employ those people to support prosecutions, she explains.
It is less about getting evidence that is admissible in court and much more about sharing with the directorate draft charge sheets that we have and what other evidence do you know about or have access to?Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP
She says the biggest constraint is not being able to use Zondo Commission personnel who are skilled investigators.
Now we can use these skilled investigators to close the gaps...but we will still use our powers to subpoena the information that we require.Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP
Lack of investigators has been the directorate's biggest problem. No new investigators have been employed since 203. The directorate is only allowed to second investigators from other agencies which themselves are very constrained in terms of resources, she explains.
Added to which we are instigating some of those people.Advocate Hermione Cronje, Investigating Directorate Head - NDPP
She says to now have access to a reservoir of investigators that have been vetted and have the skills and boost the directorate's capacity is very exciting.
Listen to the interview below:
ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal
ANC top brass in Gauteng are currently in a special executive committee meeting to discuss the PPE tender scandal in the province.Read More
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks to Kieno Kammies about how to save South Africa
'I said to myself I'm not going to sit back and allow my country to collapse' says former JHB mayor, now People's Dialogue leader.Read More
Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works
Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works.Read More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to do.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law
Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser'
A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2.Read More
Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked
Fadiel Adams says alleged military reports that protesters intended throwing petrol bombs was misinformation of peaceful protest.Read More