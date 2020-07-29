Labia Theatre curated online movie streaming service to continue after lockdown.





Movie theatres have been closed for months during lockdown in South Africa.

One established independent cinema the Labia Theatre set up its own streaming service. And, in typical Labia fashion, it's very well priced. A film costs R60 to view, with the title being available for up to six hours.

Ludi Kraus from The Labia cinema gives Refilwe an update on their streaming service Labia Home Screen

Under the extended level 3 lockdown the South African government has said cinemas may reopen, and that it was in discussions with cinemas about ways to open safely under strict guidelines.

No cinemas are open as yet.

Government has agreed cinemas may reopen but it would be under strict regulations and conditions and subject to the minister's consent. Ludi Kraus, Director - Labia Theatre

Kraus explains that The labia closed a few days prior to lockdown almost four months ago.

Cinemas need to submit safety plans for ministerial approval and The Labia has done so.

We have submitted our plan and we have applied for permission to reopen and we are presently awaiting permission Ludi Kraus, Director - Labia Theatre

He says they hope to reopen within the next two weeks.

Kraus says through the four-month period at home with little income, The Labia came up with the idea of The Labia Homescreen, a pay per view streaming service available to viewers in South Africa..

It comprises Labia-curated films.

Obviously we can't compete with the big guys like Netflix, but we are following our niche in the market concentrating more on foreign language films, art films, award-winning films, also documentaries and independent and interesting films. Ludi Kraus, Director - Labia Theatre

It has been up and running for about a month and while the growth is slow it has received positive responses.

It is an alternative for people to what is available and brings The Labia into people's homes. Ludi Kraus, Director - Labia Theatre

The streaming service will continue after lockdown even when the cinema reopens.

We hope to be back at The Labia with our four screens - and continue with our fifth screen at home. Ludi Kraus, Director - Labia Theatre

