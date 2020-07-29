Can't afford your car payment anymore? Here's what you need to know...





For many South Africans, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has meant a drastic reduction in income and, in some cases, a total loss of income.

Inevitably the question arises, what can I now afford?

For some, expenses that were once manageable, such as a car payment, are now unaffordable.

So what are your rights and responsibilities as a consumer?

CapeTalks's Pippa Hudson spoke to Sarah Nicholson, commercial manager at JustMoney to find out what the law says.

Nicholson says it's very important consumers know what their rights are:

Let's say you miss a payment - the lender needs to notify you of this. After that, they're going to provide you with a certain number of days to catch up with your payment. Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

If you fail to pay it, then the lender is only entitled to cancel its financial arrangement with you. Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

But can the lender actually come and take your car? Nicholson says only once certain processes have taken place:

It's only through a warrant of execution that a sheriff can repossess your car. Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

Nicholson adds that it is important that you make sure your address is correct with the lender in the event that a summons is issued to you.

If it's sent to the wrong address and you don't get the summons that summons includes a date and the court that you would need to appear in where you would defend it. Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

If you want to defend it and you don't go to the court on that specified date, that will be an admission of guilt. Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

