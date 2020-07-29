Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works





The taxi industry is a vital sector in South Africa and has received a lot of attention of late, from protests by the industry to complaints on how they are operating in the time of Covid-19.

Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA to get to grips with the inner workings of this vital sector.

Maduma says he is extremely grateful and thankful to the taxi drivers and operators who have continued to work during this difficult time on the Covid-19 frontline transporting passengers.

We believe at 70% capacity the operator is still able to make a small profit, albeit very small. Maroba Maduma, Communications director - Taxi SA

He adds that some routes are more profitable than others with some making just enough to cover costs, repay installments on vehicles, and make a very small profit which will be barely enough to cover personal living expenses.

Maduma says there are initiatives to protect the driver who is most at risk.

Fobosi agrees that with the disintegration of the train services, far more pressure is placed on taxis and buses to transport people to and from work.

Some people said now we have to use the taxis and our only hope is that they adhere to the rules that are safe and clean to travel in. Siyabulela Fobosi, Public transport researcher

He says he has been told many anecdotal stories from passengers of drivers keeping the taxis clean at all times.

Some of the commuters have raised the issue that they are still in fear that they may become infected but don't have any choice but to use taxis. Siyabulela Fobosi, Public transport researcher

He says he has suggested some kind of a Taxi Indaba would be useful and work out solutions for the way forward.

A cooperative taxi bank is one idea he has put forward, he says.

Maduma says that the taxi associations have been very open to working with government on a way to proceed so that they can get proper assistance from the government.

This industry has been self-sustaining since the 1960s and at the moment...and now due to the circumstances how does the industry survive and how does the government get involved? Maroba Maduma, Communications director - Taxi SA

There are already existing structures within the industry, he adds.

It is an industry that is highly operational and extremely flexible in a way that the government has never been able to show from the public transport sector. Maroba Maduma, Communications director - Taxi SA

These guys are public transport experts. Maroba Maduma, Communications director - Taxi SA

But formalising the industry would be a positive move, he says.

They discuss possible subsidisation options.

