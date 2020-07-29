WC govt hosts webinar series to help put local tourism industry back on the map





The five-part weekly series is aimed at equipping the tourism sector with support and advice to help establishments reopen safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department's deputy director-general Rashid Toefy says the Western Cape government feels strongly that the hospitality industry can operate safely across the province.

Toefy says the tourism webinar series is one of the many ways the department is trying to support the tourism sector, which has been hard hit by lockdown regulations.

He says the webinar series will feature prominent local and international experts from the tourism sector and draw on global best practices.

Here's a look at the themes of each webinar:

30 July: Destination Readiness – This webinar will focus on opening safely and the Covid-19 health and safety protocols for tourism businesses developed by industry bodies such as TBCSA, SATSA, FEDHASA and AAVEA.

06 August: Exhibitions – This webinar will focus on the future of trade and consumer exhibitions given the global pandemic and economic downturn and what destinations can do to support recovery.

13 August: Business Travel – This webinar will focus on international best practice in business travel and opening safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

20 August: Global Destination Best Practice – This webinar will focus on international best practice to guide plans for a new normal, and ideas on how to pivot to attract visitors when destinations are ready to open.

27 August: Destination Reputation Management – This webinar will focus on addressing challenges around destination brand reputation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We'll be looking at a few examples... We'll keep bringing in these experts to share some global best practices. Rashid Toefy, Deputy Director-General - Economic Development and Tourism Department (Western Cape Gov)

We think the hospitality industry has proved themselves right across the board - whether its restaurants, hotels, or guest houses - that they can be one of the safest places to operate. Rashid Toefy, Deputy Director-General - Economic Development and Tourism Department (Western Cape Gov)

Earlier this month, the provincial government launched the Tourism Product Development Fund which commits a total of R5 million to support new or existing tourism products and experiences in the Western Cape.

As the Western Cape government, we started our Tourism Product Development Fund which is looking for those very innovative businesses that are looking to give Cape Town a unique product offering post-Covid-19 when the demands open up. Rashid Toefy, Deputy Director-General - Economic Development and Tourism Department (Western Cape Gov)

We are getting hundreds of applications, which is great. Rashid Toefy, Deputy Director-General - Economic Development and Tourism Department (Western Cape Gov)

Visit https://www.westerncape.gov.za/node/54781 to sign up for the webinar series.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: