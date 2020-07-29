More bad news...by April next year you'll be paying 15% more for electricity





More bad news for South African consumers...

From April next year, it will cost you 15 percent more to keep the lights on.

The Johannesburg High Court has said Eskom can charge South Africans higher electricity tariffs.

Eskom was disputing a decision by energy regulator Nersa to deduct the R69 billion equity injection given to it by government in its allowable revenue method.

CapeTalks's Lester Kiewit spoke to energy analyst Chris Yelland about the decision:

Whatever was going to be the price increase for the next three years, is going to be an extra ten percent added on to that. Chris Yelland , Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

So it was already decided that from the 1st April next year it was going to be a 5.3% increase, so an extra 10% will make that a 15.3% increase. Chris Yelland , Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland says the judgement (and increase) has come at a very bad time for consumers:

With the Covid-19 lockdown there's increased unemployment, we know the economy is set to contract by about 7-8% this year and so people's disposable income is being stretched. Chris Yelland , Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland says the impact of the increase will be widespread.

It's going to impact on jobs. It's also going to impact on business, industry, and mines. Chris Yelland , Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

