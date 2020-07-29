ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal





The party's provincial executive committee (PEC) in Gauteng is facing pressure to take action against ANC members allegedly implicated in a R125 million tender corruption probe.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku have been accused of benefitting from a dodgy tender for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the province.

Both Diko and Masuku will have to submit reports to the committee to prove that they had no role in the tender saga, reports EWN's Mia Lindeque.

The pair have both denied the allegations of wrongdoing, however, only Diko has stepped aside for her government duties pending the outcome of a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

FILE: The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

It's understood that the Gauteng ANC will hold a media briefing on Thursday morning to discuss the outcome of the special meeting.

Provincial leadership is under enormous pressure to take decisive action against corruption allegations ahead of the municipal elections next year, Lindeque reports.

Premier David Makhura specifically has always hammered on clean governance. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

With the upcoming elections, there's no space for error. They will have to act fast on this matter to make sure that voters believe that they are dealing with it decisively. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

At this stage, they [ANC officials] aren't putting anything on the record. They're saying they want the meeting to unfold before they pronounce any decision. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

The ANC has given the implicated individuals a chance to present their case. We understand that Diko and her husband have strongly denied the allegations. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

Masuku released a statement on Monday where he said that he is not involved in the procurement process or the awarding of contracts. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

