[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks to Kieno Kammies about how to save South Africa





Herman Mashaba, former DA politician and mayor of Johannesburg is ready to fight the municipal elections.

In a recent tweet, he says that if we are to save the country then the ANC must fall, because we cannot save the one without destroying the other.

Mashaba a self-made businessman, and now leader of the People's Dialogue, chats to Kieno Kammies about how he believes South Africa can be saved.

He says while they will be contesting the Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros in the elections there are calls from Cape Town and they are looking into this as well.

We still a long way from registering with the IEC but I don't want the people of Cape Town to give up on us. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

He made a difference to alter things in his life so that he can get involved in change.

I said to myself I am not going to sit back and allow my country to collapse because I complain at dinner parties. We have got to stand up and do something. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

Unemployment and education are both huge issues he says.

I want South Africans to know how Cosatu and the SACP in the tripartite alliance have destroyed businesses, particularly small businesses. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

He says while they respect the unions, their party will not have a direct relationship with them.

Mashaba discusses his plans to grow business in South Africa.

He does not support the employment of foreign nationals in South Africa and says it will open up millions of jobs for South Africans.

Employ foreign nationals only when you can prove to us you cannot find a South African who can do a similar job. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

He takes a strong and controversial stance on issues surrounding the employment of foreign nationals and says people can call him any names they like.

I'm not going to live in a country where there is anarchy. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

He says in fact, encourages people to come to South Africa as long as they add value to the economy or are seeking asylum under United Nations conventions - but they need to follow the correct processes.

He says the government is destroying small businesses and the economy.

We must get rid of the patronage network and allow South Africans to go and run businesses. Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue

Listen to the discussion below: