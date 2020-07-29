[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks to Kieno Kammies about how to save South Africa
Herman Mashaba, former DA politician and mayor of Johannesburg is ready to fight the municipal elections.
In a recent tweet, he says that if we are to save the country then the ANC must fall, because we cannot save the one without destroying the other.
Mashaba a self-made businessman, and now leader of the People's Dialogue, chats to Kieno Kammies about how he believes South Africa can be saved.
He says while they will be contesting the Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros in the elections there are calls from Cape Town and they are looking into this as well.
We still a long way from registering with the IEC but I don't want the people of Cape Town to give up on us.Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue
He made a difference to alter things in his life so that he can get involved in change.
I said to myself I am not going to sit back and allow my country to collapse because I complain at dinner parties. We have got to stand up and do something.Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue
Unemployment and education are both huge issues he says.
I want South Africans to know how Cosatu and the SACP in the tripartite alliance have destroyed businesses, particularly small businesses.Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue
He says while they respect the unions, their party will not have a direct relationship with them.
Mashaba discusses his plans to grow business in South Africa.
He does not support the employment of foreign nationals in South Africa and says it will open up millions of jobs for South Africans.
Employ foreign nationals only when you can prove to us you cannot find a South African who can do a similar job.Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue
He takes a strong and controversial stance on issues surrounding the employment of foreign nationals and says people can call him any names they like.
I'm not going to live in a country where there is anarchy.Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue
He says in fact, encourages people to come to South Africa as long as they add value to the economy or are seeking asylum under United Nations conventions - but they need to follow the correct processes.
He says the government is destroying small businesses and the economy.
We must get rid of the patronage network and allow South Africans to go and run businesses.Herman Mashaba, Leader - People's Dialogue
Listen to the discussion below:
More from Politics
ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal
ANC top brass in Gauteng are currently in a special executive committee meeting to discuss the PPE tender scandal in the province.Read More
Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works
Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works.Read More
President's amendments allows NDPP access to skilled Zondo investigators
Investigating Directorate Head Advocate Hermione Cronje says this will boost their ability to close the gaps in many cases.Read More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to do.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law
Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser'
A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2.Read More
Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked
Fadiel Adams says alleged military reports that protesters intended throwing petrol bombs was misinformation of peaceful protest.Read More