Not much learning going on at home report finds
Playing video games or glued to the television.
That's how children are spending their time while unable to attend school as a result of the national lockdown, according to a study by StatsSA.
The research report, titled "Social impact of Covid-19 (Wave 3): Mobility, Migration, and Education in South Africa," was released by the organisation on Monday.
CapeTalk's Lester Kiewiet spoke to Joanne Hardman, associate professor in the School of Education at the University of Cape Town.
She says she's not surprised by the findings of the report:
There's a pervasive myth that anyone can teach...this is an absolute myth.Joanne Hardman, Associate Professor, School of Education - UCT
You have to learn how to teach...it's a myth that parents or anybody can just step into the role of a teacher.Joanne Hardman, Associate Professor, School of Education - UCT
She says while some parents are being called on to be parents, full-time employees, and pseudo-teachers, parents who aren't working are also under pressure.
Let's think about the stress they're under because they may have lost their jobs.Joanne Hardman, Associate Professor, School of Education - UCT
When you're under an enormous amount of psychological stress, this can lead to stress and anxiety and these are not conducive to helping a child to learn.Joanne Hardman, Associate Professor, School of Education - UCT
The report also found that nearly 70% of leaners were finding it hard to adapt to the new mode of learning.
There was also criticism of the Department of Basic Education for A lack of use of material provided by the
The schools are doing their best to send out stuff via remote learning.Joanne Hardman, Associate Professor, School of Education - UCT
Data for the survey was collected between 17 June and 4 July from 1 323 respondents.
Listen to the full conversation below:
