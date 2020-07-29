Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week





Kirstenbosch is one of several botanical gardens that will welcome visitors again from next week.

Image: 123rf.com

Western Cape residents will also be allowed to visit the Harold Porter Botanical Gardens in Bettys Bay and the Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden in Worcester.

The Hantam National Botanical Gardens in Nieuwoudtville, in the Northern Cape has also reopened.

Cherise Viljoen, a senior horticulturist at Kirstenbosch, says standard operating hours and entrance fees apply.

Visitors will be expected to wear masks at all times and observe physical distancing rules.

While large gatherings of groups will be discouraged, Viljoen says there are no visitor quotas at this stage.

We have got permission from the government and all our botanical gardens are allowed to open. Cherise Viljoen, Senior Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens

You are welcome to come and see us, see our plants, our animals - we are so excited, we've been waiting for this! Cherise Viljoen, Senior Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens

Some screening will be done at the four-way stop security, but otherwise, our gates are open and we are welcoming our Kirstenbosch lovers back home to the mountain. Cherise Viljoen, Senior Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens

