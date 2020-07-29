Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:35
Health: Daily nutritious meals
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association
Today at 05:10
Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sbu Zikode - President at Abahlali Basemjondolo
Today at 05:50
Nedbank on savings month
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sisandile Cikido - Head of Retail Investments at Nedbank
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Con Court rules that children born abroad with one SA parent have right to citizenship
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liesl Muller - Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: NLC responds to mismanagement claims of Covid-19 relief funds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ndivhuho Mafela - Head: Stakeholder Relations, Marketing and Communications National Lotteries Commission
Today at 07:20
The City is compiling a database of people interested in the future of District Six
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
C-19 unleashed along the Amazon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Dagga subscription service
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jack Stone
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB-Women in Business conference
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thielshad Karriem
Today at 11:05
Groote Schuur Lung Unit starts Covid-19 vaccine trials
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Keertan Dheda - Head of Pulmonology at UCT & Groote Schuur Hospital at UCT
Today at 11:32
Ebrahim Rasool -The OneAfrica Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Today at 12:40
Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health
Today at 13:20
TransUnion Financial Hardship Studies - 9 out of 10 consumers worried about ability to pay loans, as job losses surge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carmen Williams
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lil Miss Beats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremiah Arries - Chief Director responsible for Farmer Support and Development.
Today at 16:20
Are there any political agenda's in the NCC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman
Today at 17:05
PLAAS: Land reform and the art of government: The role and capacity of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi Institute - director of the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI)
Today at 18:09
Anglo American results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's wha... 29 July 2020 6:44 PM
View all Local
ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal ANC top brass in Gauteng are currently in a special executive committee meeting to discuss the PPE tender scandal in the province. 29 July 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks to Kieno Kammies about how to save South Africa 'I said to myself I'm not going to sit back and allow my country to collapse' says former JHB mayor, now People's Dialogue leader. 29 July 2020 1:06 PM
Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works. 29 July 2020 12:15 PM
View all Politics
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
WC govt hosts webinar series to help put local tourism industry back on the map The provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host a weekly webinar series starting from Thursday 30 July. 29 July 2020 12:39 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
View all Business
Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week Nature lovers can enjoy the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens once again when the gates reopen from Monday 3 August. 29 July 2020 3:13 PM
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limb... 28 July 2020 4:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime

29 July 2020 6:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
MTN
Telkom
Cellphone
Vodacom
Cell C
Service providers
Wasps
Wendy Knowler
subscription services
cellphone users

Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's what you can do.

Many South African cellphone users have complained about losing airtime and falling victim to hidden charges for unknown subscription services.

Wireless application service providers (Wasp) subscriptions often bill users for content without their consent or knowledge.

Wasp subscriptions offer subscriptions to ringtones, games, and other content ranging from porn to sport.

The subscriptions either deplete pre-paid airtime and data or land up as “content” charges on the cellphone bills of contract holders, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

They’ve stung millions of cellphone users with rogue subscriptions to games, videos; even porn.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

RELATED: Unsolicited mobile subscriptions chowing your money? Here's what to do

It's been reported that rogue Wasps secretly subscribe thousands of cellphone users to their content subscription services every month.

Mobile operators supply these Wasps with the ability to bill subscribers’ accounts for services, and this access is allegedly exploited to bill subscribers without their consent.

Here's how to opt-out of these dodgy subscriptions:

  • MTN: Customers can dial *155# to set the subscription limits to zero.
  • Telkom: To view any active WASP service, open the Telkom app and navigate to Login > My product > Subscriptions > Content Services. To block all content service subscriptions on your Telkom number, navigate to Login > My product > Manage > Protect Your Mobile Number and set it to ON.
  • Cell C: Customers can dial 1331# to access the Content Services menu and manage any subscriptions active on their number. Users can also block their number from being subscribed to any WASP services.
  • Vodacom: Customers can send an SMS with the words “Stop All” to 31050. Subscribers must visit a Vodacom branch and complete a dedicated form to block all WASP services on their SIM.

The Wireless Application Services Providers Association (Waspa) says all Wasps are required to provide a double opt-in process for consumers to confirm that have voluntarily subscribed.

The association's operating manager, Ilonka Badenhorst, has advised consumers to report unauthorised subscriptions to Waspa. Click here to lodge a complaint.

Visit the Waspa website here for more information and advice.

We've got very strict rules that are set out in our code of conduct that basically creates the landscape in which our members have to operate when they provide these services.

Ilonka Badenhorst, Operations Manager - Wireless Application Service Providers' Association (WASPA)

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler dives into the issue of WASPs and mentions two case studies involving MTN in the audio below.

Listen to the in-depth discussion during this week's ConsumerTalk feature:

Every Wednesday, on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.


29 July 2020 6:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
MTN
Telkom
Cellphone
Vodacom
Cell C
Service providers
Wasps
Wendy Knowler
subscription services
cellphone users

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

You may be using a hand sanisiter that doesn't work against Covid, expert warns

8 July 2020 6:04 PM

Hand sanister has become a highly sought-after product amid the coronavirus pandemic. But are all of them effective? Wendy Knowler investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims

24 June 2020 8:40 PM

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-on-cell-phone-pexels-freejpeg

'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers

3 June 2020 4:47 PM

As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints?

27 May 2020 7:58 PM

The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment

20 May 2020 7:51 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191118bankingjpg

The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look

13 May 2020 8:00 PM

The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cars-For Sale-Automotive-Industry-Dealership-Vehicles-service-wheels-123rf

Car sales and repairs reopen, but no clarity on motor licensing offices just yet

13 May 2020 5:17 PM

Car dealerships and repair shops have been allowed to reopen under very strict conditions, explains consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

claim-deniedjpg

Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected

6 May 2020 8:00 PM

It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)?

29 April 2020 3:31 PM

You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.za

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities

8 April 2020 4:59 PM

Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'

Business Local Lifestyle

Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week

Local Lifestyle

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Vukela will face disciplinary hearing after irregular spending claims

29 July 2020 8:32 PM

Zulu calls on young people to collaborate with state to address social ills

29 July 2020 8:24 PM

KZN gender activists vow to continue fight for justice after recent murders

29 July 2020 8:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA