Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime





Many South African cellphone users have complained about losing airtime and falling victim to hidden charges for unknown subscription services.

Wireless application service providers (Wasp) subscriptions often bill users for content without their consent or knowledge.

Wasp subscriptions offer subscriptions to ringtones, games, and other content ranging from porn to sport.

The subscriptions either deplete pre-paid airtime and data or land up as “content” charges on the cellphone bills of contract holders, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

They’ve stung millions of cellphone users with rogue subscriptions to games, videos; even porn. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It's been reported that rogue Wasps secretly subscribe thousands of cellphone users to their content subscription services every month.

Mobile operators supply these Wasps with the ability to bill subscribers’ accounts for services, and this access is allegedly exploited to bill subscribers without their consent.

Here's how to opt-out of these dodgy subscriptions:

MTN: Customers can dial *155# to set the subscription limits to zero.

Telkom: To view any active WASP service, open the Telkom app and navigate to Login > My product > Subscriptions > Content Services. To block all content service subscriptions on your Telkom number, navigate to Login > My product > Manage > Protect Your Mobile Number and set it to ON.

Cell C: Customers can dial 1331# to access the Content Services menu and manage any subscriptions active on their number. Users can also block their number from being subscribed to any WASP services.

Vodacom: Customers can send an SMS with the words “Stop All” to 31050. Subscribers must visit a Vodacom branch and complete a dedicated form to block all WASP services on their SIM.

The Wireless Application Services Providers Association (Waspa) says all Wasps are required to provide a double opt-in process for consumers to confirm that have voluntarily subscribed.

The association's operating manager, Ilonka Badenhorst, has advised consumers to report unauthorised subscriptions to Waspa. Click here to lodge a complaint.

Visit the Waspa website here for more information and advice.

We've got very strict rules that are set out in our code of conduct that basically creates the landscape in which our members have to operate when they provide these services. Ilonka Badenhorst, Operations Manager - Wireless Application Service Providers' Association (WASPA)

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler dives into the issue of WASPs and mentions two case studies involving MTN in the audio below.

