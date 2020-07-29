Anton Taylor issued with formal noise complaint over 8pm cheer in Newlands





Taylor has led the 8pm cheer for Cape Town's essential workers for more than 120 days from his complex in Newlands.

He says the 5-minute long cheer includes a segment of amplified applause and a song that is played over speakers.

On Sunday, the TV actor was issued a formal complaint about noise control by the City of Cape Town's law enforcement services.

In the notice, which he posted on Instagram, he's instructed to immediately desist from "operating a speaker to create noise."

"Non-compliance with this notice is a criminal offence... on conviction, you shall be liable for a fine imprisonment" the notice reads.

Taylor says there are 200 residents in his complex, however, no one has ever approached him directly with their complaints.

He maintains that the intention behind the cheer is to celebrate the frontline workers across the city.

Taylor also argues that the cheer has been encouraged by the City of Cape Town in the past.

In April, the City posted a video on Facebook urging Capetonians to clap for 'heroes in uniforms, aprons, overalls, gowns, and masks' at 8pm every night.

Taylor has shared a screengrab of that post on his Instagram account.

I didn't think a 5-minute cheer would cause any animosity... I really do think I'm trying to do a good thing. Anton Taylor, Actor and Newlands resident

I'm not sure who the complainants were/are, I've never been contacted directly. Anton Taylor, Actor and Newlands resident

Every single night, for 120-something days we've at 8pm cheered for the essential workers as requested by the City of Cape Town. Anton Taylor, Actor and Newlands resident

To make the cheer heard throughout Newlands, we use speakers for a bit of an automated cheer for a few moments and then we'll generally play one song afterwards. Anton Taylor, Actor and Newlands resident

We had two visits in May from anonymous complainers. It seemed to have been resolved, and then on Sunday, I was given an official compliance order or notice. Anton Taylor, Actor and Newlands resident

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: