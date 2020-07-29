What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?
We don't really like talking about death but it's a necessary conversation if only for practical reasons.
And in the face of Covid-19 it's become even more important.
You might have drawn up a will (do you even know where it is?), but that usually contains only practical details about your estate.
What about details like shutting down your social media accounts? How do you want your remains to be disposed of? Who is going to look after your beloved pet?
It's questions like these that prompted financial journalist Kristia van Heerden to sit down and draw up her death folder, or list as she likes to call it, and post it on Twitter.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the host of the Fat Wallet podcast and CEO of investment education platform, Just One Lap.
It's a folder I put together containing all of the most important things that I need people to know when I pass on.... When somebody passes away there are a lot of things that need to happen that have nothing to do with mourning them; it's all about the paperwork.Kristia van Heerden, CEO - Just One Lap
I think this Covid period really got many of us thinking about this sort of thing. Are people going to know what to do, how to shut down my social media accounts, who should they inform that I passed away?Kristia van Heerden, CEO - Just One Lap
Van Heerden describes the resulting conversation she had with her parents, who are in the risk group for Covid-19.
It's interesting to me that some people are saying this is so morbid because I found that it was actually quite a beautiful exercise...Kristia van Heerden, CEO - Just One Lap
From another point of view, collating all this vital information serves as a useful backup while you are still alive, as well.
Bruce Whitfield also interviews an expert on drawing up wills and a psychiatrist, for their input.
Listen to this important conversation below:
This article first appeared on 702 : What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?
More from Business
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims
Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More
WC govt hosts webinar series to help put local tourism industry back on the map
The provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host a weekly webinar series starting from Thursday 30 July.Read More
Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works
Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works.Read More
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.Read More
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.Read More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to do.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
More from Local
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime
Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's what you can do.Read More
Anton Taylor issued with formal noise complaint over 8pm cheer in Newlands
Cape Town-based writer, actor and media personality Anton Taylor was served with a compliance order for orchestrating the daily 8pm cheer in Newlands.Read More
Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week
Nature lovers can enjoy the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens once again when the gates reopen from Monday 3 August.Read More
Not much learning going on at home report finds
Pupils forced to stay at home during lockdown are spending their days playing video games and watching TV according to a report...Read More
More bad news...by April next year you'll be paying 15% more for electricity
The High Courtin Johannesburg ruled that Nersa may not deduct a R69 billion cash injection from Eskom's allowable revenue.Read More
WC govt hosts webinar series to help put local tourism industry back on the map
The provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host a weekly webinar series starting from Thursday 30 July.Read More
Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works
Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works.Read More
Survey paints dire picture of S. African's mental and financial well-being
Of those who responded to an online Debt Rescue survey, 96% reported feeling stressed about either their health or their finances.Read More
Nehawu: Negligence, lack of PPE contributing to Covid-19 amongst health workers
More than 13,000 South African healthcare workers have contracted Covid-19. Union Nehawu says some of these infections are preventable.Read More