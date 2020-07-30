Beautiful music, just the hits with Amy Kleinhans Curd

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

South Africans given the green-light to travel within their provinces

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

Today at 19:33

ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Customer behaviour has changed through the Covid-19 crisis. How do you codify changes in customer behaviour so that you know you’re building the right product and service to meet the right need. Because anecdote won’t cut it.

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

