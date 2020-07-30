ConCourt rules right to citizenship for kids born outside country with SA parent





The constitutional court has ruled that children who are born in other countries are entitled to citizenship as long as one of their parents are South African.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that children who are born in other countries are entitled to citizenship as long as one of their parents is South African. Refilwe speaks to Liesl Muller from Lawyers for Human Rights, to find out the impact of this ruling.

The court has ruled that the Department of Home Affairs must immediately recognise Amika Chisuse, born in 1989 in Malawi; Martin Ambrose, born in 1970 in Zimbabwe; Amanda Tilma, born in 1969 in Zimbabwe; and Emma Dullart, born in 2006 in Accra, as South African citizens.

The court ended this long battle that we have been fighting for seven years, and it declared the four Africans to be South African citizens after they have been made stateless in the country of their ancestors their entire lives. Liesl Muller, Lawyer - Lawyers for Human Rights

In addition, the court was able to give the correct interpretation of the existing act, she says.

The position now, as the Act reads, a person who is born in or out of South Africa, with one or other of his or her parents being a South African on the day of their birth, shall be a South African citizen by birth. Liesl Muller, Lawyer - Lawyers for Human Rights

Listen to the interview below: