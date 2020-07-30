NLC slams DA claims that it has not accounted for Covid-19 relief funds





The National Lottery Commission was perturbed by statements made by Democratic Alliance deputy shadow minister for trade and industries Matthew Cuthbert in an interview on CapeTalk on Wednesday - and said it wishes to set the record straight.

Ndivhuho Mafela, the National Lotteries Commission's Head of Marketing and Communications talks to Refilwe Moloto about what it says is misinformation being spread by the Democratic Alliance, about their operation, in particular the administration of Covid-19 relief funds.

The concern is that it seems to have been said on our show that we have not accounted for the Covid Relief Fund, especially the R150 million relief fund through the list that we sent to Parliament. Ndivhuho Mafela, Head of Marketing and Communications - NLC

Mafela says the NLC gave R50 million to the Solidarity Fund, R10 million was disbursed to 54 organisations for food parcel distribution,

Mr Cuthbert's suggestion that R119 million has not been accounted for is not true, because so far we have received over 5000 applications for this relief and we have made it clear that we are still in the adjudication process. Ndivhuho Mafela, Head of Marketing and Communications - NLC

He says this ongoing process means not even half the funds have been allocated so far.

As we go we will keep on updating Parliament how we are going with that. Ndivhuho Mafela, Head of Marketing and Communications - NLC

While Cuthbert aired this in Parliament, Mafela says the NLC does not have access to respond to that in Parliament itself.

People just get onto this bandwagon that there is a lot of corruption in the NLC and we are very concerned about that. We have hardworking employees who are still in the process of disbursing this relief fund. Ndivhuho Mafela, Head of Marketing and Communications - NLC

There have however been allegations of projects that were never completed and questions raised around municipalities receiving Lottery money, says Refilwe.

Mafela says the Lotteries Act was amended in 2015 no longer allowing municipalities to apply for specific projects.

