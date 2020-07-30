NLC slams DA claims that it has not accounted for Covid-19 relief funds
The National Lottery Commission was perturbed by statements made by Democratic Alliance deputy shadow minister for trade and industries Matthew Cuthbert in an interview on CapeTalk on Wednesday - and said it wishes to set the record straight.
RELATED: National Lottery Commission's finally released beneficiary list raises questions
Ndivhuho Mafela, the National Lotteries Commission's Head of Marketing and Communications talks to Refilwe Moloto about what it says is misinformation being spread by the Democratic Alliance, about their operation, in particular the administration of Covid-19 relief funds.
The concern is that it seems to have been said on our show that we have not accounted for the Covid Relief Fund, especially the R150 million relief fund through the list that we sent to Parliament.Ndivhuho Mafela, Head of Marketing and Communications - NLC
Mafela says the NLC gave R50 million to the Solidarity Fund, R10 million was disbursed to 54 organisations for food parcel distribution,
Mr Cuthbert's suggestion that R119 million has not been accounted for is not true, because so far we have received over 5000 applications for this relief and we have made it clear that we are still in the adjudication process.Ndivhuho Mafela, Head of Marketing and Communications - NLC
He says this ongoing process means not even half the funds have been allocated so far.
As we go we will keep on updating Parliament how we are going with that.Ndivhuho Mafela, Head of Marketing and Communications - NLC
While Cuthbert aired this in Parliament, Mafela says the NLC does not have access to respond to that in Parliament itself.
People just get onto this bandwagon that there is a lot of corruption in the NLC and we are very concerned about that. We have hardworking employees who are still in the process of disbursing this relief fund.Ndivhuho Mafela, Head of Marketing and Communications - NLC
There have however been allegations of projects that were never completed and questions raised around municipalities receiving Lottery money, says Refilwe.
Mafela says the Lotteries Act was amended in 2015 no longer allowing municipalities to apply for specific projects.
Listen to what the NLC has to say below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Survey paints dire picture of S. African's mental and financial well-being
Of those who responded to an online Debt Rescue survey, 96% reported feeling stressed about either their health or their finances.Read More
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal?
Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal...Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser'
A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2.Read More
SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money
SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key to getting to the bottom of the corruption.Read More
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close
All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe.Read More
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers
It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease.Read More